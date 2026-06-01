Panaptic Prevention Programs Deliver Innovative Support for New California Youth Cannabis Prevention Grant

Evidence-informed, scalable prevention education supports schools, families, and communities across California

SANTA ROSA, Calif., Jun. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The California Department of Public Health is supporting the continuation of a three-year grant to fund cannabis education and youth prevention efforts in up to five California counties most affected by surging cannabis use. The initiative aims to encourage local prevention leaders to adopt more comprehensive, community-based prevention strategies.

Students in a prevention conversation after taking IMPACT.

Panaptic, a California–based national leader in adolescent drug and alcohol prevention, has developed the innovative IMPACT Prevention Programs to meet the need for scalable, evidence-informed solutions in high-impact communities. Matt Marshall, Director of Student Services at Cotati-Rohnert Park Unified School District, said, "the IMPACT program has been an integral component of our Drug and Alcohol Prevention Program. The program fosters a comprehensive understanding of substance use prevention and supports healthier decision-making across the school community."

More California adolescents now view regular cannabis use as low-risk, despite well-documented impacts on brain development, mental health, and academic performance. Communities don't have to build prevention infrastructure from scratch. Panaptic works alongside counties, schools, and prevention coalitions to implement evidence-informed programs that engage youth, families, and educators. Learn more about IMPACT Prevention Programs at Panaptic.com.

Founded in 2009 by prevention experts Sarah Ferraro Cunningham, PsyD, and Richard Von Feldt, PsyD, Panaptic has developed an adaptable approach designed to reduce the negative impacts of youth cannabis use. Over nearly a decade of implementation, the IMPACT Cannabis Prevention Program has equipped schools nationwide with web-based, research-informed tools that are efficient to deploy and minimize burden on educators and administrators.

Designed for flexibility and integration into existing health education frameworks, IMPACT allows for rapid implementation while delivering measurable outcomes. Panaptic also provides training and support to help schools and organizations sustain prevention efforts over time.

Will Gayowski, Substance Use Disorders and Recovery Services Section Manager at the Sonoma County Department of Health Services, recently extended the county's contract with Panaptic through 2028.

"Input from school systems, internal curriculum review, and strong statistical analysis of program data all contributed to this decision," said Gayowski. "IMPACT has been a cost-effective solution to reach youth, schools, teachers, parents, and community members. We value working with trusted, ethical partners who respond to local needs. Panaptic has demonstrated reliability and the ability to scale services in alignment with community priorities."

"What sets IMPACT apart is its ability to translate prevention science into practical tools that educators, families, and community partners can readily use," said Cunningham and Von Feldt.

About Panaptic

Panaptic partners with schools, state agencies, counties, and community organizations to deliver scalable, evidence-informed prevention education solutions. For more information, visit www.panaptic.com.

SOURCE Panaptic, Inc.