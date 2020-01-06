Panasonic and Klipsch Announce Collaboration to Bring Audiophile-Quality, High Performance Audio into Your Car

The collaboration with Panasonic marks Klipsch's entry into the automotive audio industry. The Indianapolis-based company has been providing high-performance speakers, headphones, sound systems and other entertainment products in the United States for more than 70 years. Panasonic is the leading supplier of automotive infotainment and connectivity solutions.

"Over my 26 years with Klipsch, I have repeatedly been asked 'when will Klipsch enter the car audio business?' My response has always been the same: when the right partner comes along," said Paul Jacobs, president and CEO of Klipsch Group, Inc. "We wanted our automotive partner to share our values and commitment to high performance audio and the customer experience. We believe we bring something very special to the automotive audio industry, and we look forward to what this collaboration with Panasonic will deliver."

https://youtu.be/qq0pTsPf6uk

Klipsch® is the newest addition to the Panasonic line of distinct premium automotive audio brands engineered specifically for automakers. Along with the studio-quality that Panasonic's ELS Studio 3D® brand provides, plus the emotion of a live performance the Fender® branded systems create, Klipsch is the audiophile-quality inclusion in a selection of premium audio brands that automakers can readily adapt into their platforms. Fender® is the premium audio brand of choice on select Nissan and Volkswagen models and Acura launched ELS Studio across the maker's luxury line-up starting in 2003 and the all-new ELS STUDIO 3D® in 2018. Within the first year, Business Insider named ELS Studio 3D® the 2018 Car Audio System of the Year.

Offering a diverse portfolio of end-to-end mobility solutions, Panasonic works with the world's leading vehicle makers, start-ups and new entrants to help define the future of transportation. Together Panasonic Automotive and Klipsch technically and artfully engineer the brand's signature sound of realism into a vehicle.

"Klipsch® is legendary in creating emotional listening experiences and their uncompromising commitment to excellence make them a natural collaboration partner for Panasonic," said Scott Kirchner, president, Panasonic Automotive Systems Company of America. "We couldn't be happier to welcome Klipsch to the auto industry, and to combine their commitment to creating incredible listening experiences with our automotive engineering know-how to deliver truly moving audio experiences."

About Klipsch® Audio

In 1946 Paul W. Klipsch, inventor, acoustics pioneer and maverick, founded Klipsch Audio with the sole purpose of bringing the power, detail and emotion of the live music experience into his living room. Through the use of highly efficient speaker designs, handcrafted cabinetry and a thirst for real engineering breakthroughs – Klipsch, the great American loudspeaker company, was born in Hope, AR. Today, our diverse range of quality audio products includes speakers and headphones for almost any consumer and professional application – including cinema, whole-house, wireless, home theater and portable offerings. Honoring our founder's legacy, Klipsch continues to be the legendary high-performance brand of choice for audiophiles and aficionados around the world. We are the Keepers of the Sound®.

Klipsch®, Klipschorn®, and Keepers of the Sound® are registered trademarks of Klipsch Group, Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. Klipsch Group, Inc. is a VOXX International Company (NASDAQ: VOXX).

About Panasonic Automotive Systems Company of America

Panasonic Automotive Systems Company of America is a division company of Panasonic Corporation of North America and is a leading global supplier of automotive infotainment and connectivity system solutions. Panasonic Automotive Systems Company of America acts as the North American affiliate of Panasonic Corp.'s Automotive Company, which coordinates global automotive and industrial systems and components operations. Panasonic Automotive is headquartered in Peachtree City, Georgia, with sales, marketing and engineering operations in Farmington Hills, Mich. For more information on Panasonic Automotive, please visit: http://us.panasonic.com/automotive.

About Panasonic Corporation of North America

Newark, NJ-based Panasonic Corporation of North America is committed to creating a better life and a better world by enabling its business-to-business customers through innovations in Sustainable Energy, Immersive Entertainment, Integrated Supply Chains and Mobility Solutions. The company is the principal North American subsidiary of Osaka, Japan-based Panasonic Corporation. One of Interbrand's Top 100 Best Global Brands of 2018, Panasonic is a leading technology partner and integrator to businesses, government agencies and consumers across the region. Learn more about Panasonic's ideas and innovations at www.na.panasonic.com/us and @PanasonicUSA on all social media channels.

SOURCE Panasonic Corporation of North America

