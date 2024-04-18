Panasonic and Shinobi Therapeutics Partner to Develop Efficient and Cost-Effective iPS Cell Therapy Manufacturing Technology

Panasonic to create a closed-system manufacturing device based on Shinobi's innovative iPS-T cell platform and cutting-edge research at Kyoto University

Partnership aimed at significantly broadening accessibility of cell therapies to patients on a global scale

SAN FRANCISCO and KYOTO, Japan, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Shinobi Therapeutics, a biotechnology company developing a new class of immune evasive iPS cell therapies, today announced a partnership with Panasonic Holdings Corp and Kyoto University's Center for iPS Cell Research and Application (CiRA). Through this strategic collaboration, the organizations aim to engineer a novel manufacturing platform to produce iPS-T cell therapies more efficiently and at lower cost than is possible with currently available technology.

"To make promising iPS-T cell therapies accessible to the broader population, Panasonic is committed to developing a manufacturing platform that will produce safe cells for therapies at the lowest possible cost," said Yuki Kusumi, Representative Director and President of Panasonic Holdings Corporation. "Reducing the production time and cost of cell therapies must be done in a manner that does not compromise safety or efficacy, and we are thrilled to see the Japanese biotech and engineering communities coming together to make that happen."

Cell therapies have shown remarkable promise in treating blood cancers and other intractable diseases, but manufacturing costs render these therapies inaccessible to many patients around the world. Shinobi's iPS-T cell technology, built upon a decade's worth of iPSC research pioneered at CiRA by Shinobi co-founder Shin Kaneko using iPSCs originally created by Nobel laureate Shinya Yamanaka, will be used to support the creation of a closed-system manufacturing device created by Panasonic, opening up an entirely new paradigm for cell therapy production.

"Advancements in iPS cell production and Shinobi's genetic modification of iPSCs for immune evasion have made regenerative T cell therapy increasingly feasible," said Shin Kaneko, Co-Founder at Shinobi. "The automated cultivation device developed in this joint research will significantly accelerate this, contributing to the realization of a world where state-of-the-art regenerative killer T cell therapy can be provided for every patient."

The newly announced partnership will leverage Panasonic's manufacturing expertise to develop a new method of producing iPS-T cell therapies in a closed-system process. The first phase of the partnership will be completed in April 2025, when the companies expect to release the initial prototype.

"While cell therapies have the potential to transform patient care across a wide range of intractable diseases, we have a long road ahead to overcome the challenges in manufacturability and accessibility," said Dan Kemp, CEO at Shinobi. "We are fortunate to be working with the most renowned partners across the academic and industry landscape as we endeavor to put cell therapies within reach for all patients who need them."

About Shinobi Therapeutics

Shinobi Therapeutics is a biotechnology company developing a new class of off-the-shelf immune evasive iPSC-derived cell therapies. Based on the research of scientific co-founders Shin Kaneko, M.D., Ph.D., at Kyoto University and Tobias Deuse, M.D., at University of California, San Francisco, Shinobi has created a new allogeneic CD8aβ iPS-T cell platform that demonstrates comprehensive immune evasion from all arms of the immune system. For more information, please visit www.shinobitx.com .

