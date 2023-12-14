Panasonic Announces 2023 Customer Appreciation Award Winners

High-performing solar installers are honored by Panasonic for their commitment to provide Panasonic's high standard of excellence

­­­NEWARK, N.J., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Panasonic Corporation of North America announced today the recipients of its 2023 Customer Appreciation Awards, which recognizes authorized Panasonic solar installers who have exceeded customer expectations through Panasonic's EVERVOLT® home energy solutions portfolio.

The Customer Appreciation Awards program, which was introduced in 2019, highlights the National Installer of the Year and regional recipients of the Residential Installer of the Year and Fastest Growing Installer of the Year categories. For the fourth consecutive year, the top installer recognized by the program is Solar Optimum in Glendale, CA, whose top level of performance, quality and customer service enables homeowners and businesses to maximize their investment in Panasonic's solar energy solutions.

"Our annual Customer Appreciation Awards program recognizes Panasonic Elite, Premium and Authorized solar installers, for their exemplary service to customers," said David Lopez, National Sales Manager, Panasonic Eco Systems North America. "Since introducing the awards program four years ago, Panasonic has seen significant growth with Elite and Premium installers across the country, who demonstrate their commitment to solar excellence every day."

The full list of categories and winners is below.

National Installer of the Year Award

  • Solar Optimum – Glendale, CA

Residential Installer of The Year Award

  • Alternate Energy Inc. – Hawaii Region
  • OC Solar – Southern California Region
  • Hot Purple Energy – Inland Empire Region
  • Palomar Solar and Roofing – San Diego County Region
  • Sunbright Solar – Southwest Region
  • Advance Solar & Energy – Southeast Region
  • Atlasta Solar Center – Mountain South Region
  • EGT Solar – Mountain North Region
  • Energy Consultants Group – Great Plains East Region
  • Big Sky Solar – Great Plains West Region
  • The Green Panel – Midwest Central Region
  • Kapital Electric – Midwest North Region
  • Nuwatt Energy – New England Region
  • Public Service Solar – Northeast Region
  • Synergy Power – Northern California
  • Excite Energy – Sacramento Valley Region
  • Nova West Solar – San Joaquin Valley Region
  • Five Star Solar- Central Valley Region
  • Western Solar - Northwest Region

Fastest Growing Installer of the Year Award

  • Revolusun – Honolulu, HI
  • Green Home Systems – Northridge, CA
  • Blalock Electric and Solar – Lake Elsinore, CA
  • Sunline Energy – San Diego, CA
  • Connected Technology – Rocklin, CA

Since its introduction in 2016, the Panasonic Installer Program has continued to provide exclusive benefits and business opportunities to Authorized, Elite and Premium tiers of installers who meet the necessary qualifications and maintain Panasonic's high standard of excellence. 

More information for solar panel and battery storage installers can be found at na.panasonic.com/us/solar/installer.

About Panasonic Corporation of North America
Newark, NJ-based Panasonic Corporation of North America is a leading provider of Consumer Lifestyle technologies, as well as innovative Smart Mobility, Sustainable Energy, Immersive Experiences, and Integrated Supply Chain solutions for its business and government clients. The company is the principal North American subsidiary of Osaka, Japan-based Panasonic Holdings Corporation. One of Interbrand's Top 100 Best Global Brands of 2022, Panasonic is a leading technology partner and integrator to businesses, government agencies and consumers across the region. Learn more about Panasonic's ideas and innovations at na.panasonic.com/us

SOURCE Panasonic Corporation of North America

