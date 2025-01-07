Panasonic Announces the New Budget Friendly W70B Series Smart TV with Fire TV Built In Bringing Outstanding Features and Design to Your Home

Great Picture : Stunning 4K UHD resolution and advanced HDR support with HDR10+ (decode only), HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Audio™ for breathtaking picture and sound quality.

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Panasonic today announced the launch of its W70B series (43", 50", 55", 65", 70", 75", and 85") 4K UHD TV for the U.S., introducing superior picture with a sleek design, aimed at delivering a budget friendly immersive viewing experience for all entertainment enthusiasts.

These TVs cater to diverse spaces and preferences, making 4K UHD entertainment more accessible than ever. Featuring up to date HDR technologies—including HDR10+ (decode only), HDR10, and HLG support—users can enjoy breathtaking visuals with vibrant colors, deeper contrasts, and sharper details thanks to the HDR Bright Panel.

Thanks to the integration of Fire TV, these TVs revolutionize how you discover and enjoy content, offering a personalized home screen that brings together streaming services, apps, live channels, and tailored recommendations.

The Panasonic W70B series redefines value for TVs by combining superior technology, seamless smart home integration, and a refined design. Its cutting-edge features make it an excellent choice for consumers seeking an elevated viewing experience. The Panasonic W70B Series will be available this winter throughout the US.

Refined Design for Modern Living

The design of the Panasonic W70B series brings a modern aesthetic that complements any living space. With a slim bezel on the top, left, and right sides, the screen takes center stage, offering a more immersive viewing experience.

Standing out in its class, the Panasonic W70B series also features premium metal pedestal stands, ensuring that the models not only deliver great performance, but also elevates the overall look and feel of your home entertainment setup.

Enhanced Display Performance

The TV's HDR Bright Panel, enhanced by MEMC (Motion Estimation and Motion Compensation) technology, delivers smoother motion and improved picture quality, for example with sports and high-action scenes. Additionally, HDR10+ (decode only), HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Audio™ provide remarkable picture and sound fidelity for an enriched viewing experience.

Connectivity and Smart Features for Every Need

Equipped with four HDMI ports, the W70B series ensures hassle-free connections to gaming consoles, streaming devices, and other computing devices. The integration of Fire TV enables compatible smart home devices to control lighting and thermostat and more. The W70B series also features Bluetooth connectivity, allowing users to pair compatible headphones to the TV.

Panasonic with Fire TV Built In

The W70B series stands out by seamlessly integrating live and streaming content, powered by Fire TV. This setup offers streamlined content discovery and access to top streaming services in one place. They also feature Alexa integration, enabling control via voice commands. Panasonic's original MyApp button on the remote control provides one-touch access to favorite apps and also TV operations like selecting inputs.

The Panasonic W70B series also includes Display Mirroring functionality, allowing users to cast content from their smartphones to the TV screen effortlessly. Whether it's sharing photos and videos with friends on a larger display, or presenting work documents to colleagues, Display Mirroring makes it simple to connect.

About Panasonic Corporation of North America

Newark, NJ-based Panasonic Corporation of North America is a leading provider of Consumer Lifestyle technologies, as well as innovative Smart Mobility, Sustainable Energy, Immersive Experiences, and Integrated Supply Chain solutions. The company is the principal North American subsidiary of Osaka, Japan-based Panasonic Holdings Corporation. One of Interbrand's Top 100 Best Global Brands of 2023, Panasonic is a leading technology partner and integrator to businesses, government agencies and consumers across the region. Learn more about Panasonic's ideas and innovations at na.panasonic.com/us.

