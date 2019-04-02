Panasonic Avionics Enhances Choice Of Wellness Solutions

HAMBURG, Germany, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Panasonic Avionics Corporation (Panasonic) is today enhancing the range of Wellness solutions it offers to airlines and their passengers with the launch of Calm and myNoise.

Calm, the world's number 1 app for sleep, meditation and relaxation, introduces a series of visual and audio programs. Passengers can enjoy Breathing & Meditation Exercises, Nature Scenes & Sounds, Music, and Sleep Stories, for grownups and kids, to help with anxiety, stress, relaxation and sleep.

myNoise is a best-in-class collection of soundscapes that passengers can listen to that aid relaxation, sleep, focus and enjoyment. Based on the elapsed time in flight and an individual jet lag schedule, Panasonic will recommend different soundscapes to help passengers relax, focus and enjoy their flight by reducing inflight anxiety and aiding sleep, neutralizing the ambient noise for a more focused mindset, and helping them express their creativity for the best possible experience.

Calm and myNoise become the latest elements of Panasonic's growing range of Wellness solutions which are offered on three platforms: Digital, Hardware and Lifestyle. These already include Active Noise Control, Premium Seat Lighting, and Panasonic's nanoeTM technology, along with a range of wellness applications developed in collaboration with Detalytics and Mimi Hearing Technologies.

Collectively, Panasonic's Wellness solutions have been created to help passengers address and reduce jet lag, anxiety, stress, fatigue, noise, lighting, odors, and dehydration.

Active Noise Control provides passengers with a more comfortable and restful sleep aboard long-haul flights by reducing background aircraft noise, with no headphones required.

Premium Seat Lighting tailors a passenger's lighting experience to different phases of the flight, improving both their wellness onboard.

nanoe™ deodorizes and neutralizes the air in the cabin and around a passenger's seating area by applying low voltage to moisture which bursts into nano-sized electrostatic atomized particles at a rate of 480 billion nm particles per second.

David Bartlett, Chief Technology Officer of Panasonic Avionics Corporation, says: "Panasonic's Wellness solutions are already proving popular with airlines as they look to enhance passenger wellbeing, and several major carriers will be introducing our solutions in flight this year.

"Today's launch of Calm and myNoise enables us to offer a more holistic range of Wellness solutions, and reflects our drive to leverage our technology, innovation and strategic partnerships to transform the passenger experience."

About Panasonic Avionics Corporation

Panasonic Avionics Corporation is the world's leading supplier of inflight entertainment and communication systems. The company's best-in-class solutions, supported by professional maintenance services, fully integrate with the cabin enabling its customers to deliver the ultimate travel experiences with a rich variety of entertainment choices, resulting in improved quality communication systems and solutions, reduced time-to-market and lower overall costs.

Established in 1979, Panasonic Avionics Corporation, a U.S. corporation, is a subsidiary of Panasonic Corporation of North America, the principal North American subsidiary of Panasonic Corporation. Headquartered in Lake Forest, California with over 5,000 employees and operations in 80 global locations, it has delivered over 14,300 IFE systems and 2,200 inflight connectivity solutions to the world's leading airlines.

For additional information, please visit www.panasonic.aero

