Panasonic Bolsters Premium Solar Installer Program in Florida and Maryland

­­­NEWARK, N.J., Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Panasonic today announced an expansion of the Panasonic Residential Solar Installer program with the addition of three Premium installers. The expansion enables more homeowners access to the industry-leading Panasonic Solar Modules HIT® portfolio.

Introduced in 2016, the Panasonic Solar Premium Installer program provides exclusive benefits and business opportunities to partners who meet Panasonic's high standard of excellence. The program has experienced impressive growth in the last three years, now with 48 "Premium" installers and 153 "Authorized" installers.

"Demand for solar energy has grown tremendously in Florida and Maryland, and consumers want trusted installers with quality products to meet those demands," said Mukesh Sethi, group manager, Panasonic Life Solutions Company of America. "We look forward to partnering with Unicity Solar, Solar Energy Labs, and Celestial Solar to bring cutting-edge solar technology to homeowners in their respective markets."

In Florida, Unicity Solar and Solar Energy Labs bring residential solar solutions to Tampa Bay and Jacksonville, respectively. Unicity has a strong tradition of providing its customers with simple, affordable energy solutions and exceptional customer service. Solar Energy Labs brings more than 40 years of industry expertise to Jacksonville homeowners making the switch to solar energy. Panasonic's mid-Atlantic expansion includes Celestial Solar out of Fredrick, Maryland, and is known for providing solar support based on its guiding principles of energy affordability, sustainability, and independence.

"Premium Installers, which proudly now includes Unicity Solar, Solar Energy Labs and Celestial Solar, can benefit from Panasonic's industry-leading business investments, including cooperative marketing funds and access to Panasonic's robust Installer Portal; the portal provides exclusive access to the company's library of customizeable marketing materials and training programs, as well as communications tools designed specifically to help their businesses grow," said Yessica Castillo, national marketing manager, Panasonic Life Solutions Company of America.

Newark, NJ-based Panasonic Corporation of North America is committed to creating a better life and a better world by enabling its business-to-business customers through innovations in Sustainable Energy, Immersive Entertainment, Integrated Supply Chains and Mobility Solutions. The company is the principal North American subsidiary of Osaka, Japan-based Panasonic Corporation. One of Interbrand's Top 100 Best Global Brands of 2018, Panasonic is a leading technology partner and integrator to businesses, government agencies and consumers across the region. Learn more about Panasonic's ideas and innovations at www.na.panasonic.com/us and @PanasonicUSA on all social media channels.

