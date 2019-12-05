Panasonic Collaborates with Disney on First-of-Its-Kind Attraction, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance

NEWARK, N.J., Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Panasonic System Solutions Company of North America today announced that Disney Parks, Experiences and Products has deployed its award-winning projection technology for its most unique and ambitious project to date, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance. As the Official Projection Technology of the Walt Disney World® Resort and Disneyland® Resort, Panasonic continues its collaboration with Disney, resulting in a new benchmark for immersive experiences.

"When we first began speaking with Disney about the size and scope of Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, it became clear this was going to be a groundbreaking attraction," said John Baisley, Senior Vice President of Professional Imaging & Visual Systems, Panasonic Systems Solutions Company of North America. "Working with Disney, we developed and designed a Panasonic 4K visual technology solution that helps Disney seamlessly integrate physical and visual elements throughout the entire experience."

Situated within Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, the newest themed land at Disney's Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World® Resort in Florida and at Disneyland Park at Disneyland® Resort in California, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance brings guests into an epic battle against the First Order. As part of this thrilling new adventure, Disney worked with Panasonic's 4K laser projectors, featuring crisp, vivid color rendition, superior resolution and dynamic contrast.

"Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance is one of the most ambitious, advanced and immersive experiences that we have ever created," said Paul Bailey, technical director, Walt Disney Imagineering. "With the help of Panasonic laser projection technology, we were able to bring a First Order Star Destroyer and other visual details to life, pixel by pixel."

Disney has used Panasonic technology to bring captivating fan experiences to life for more than 20 years. In addition to supporting Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge attractions Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run and Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, Panasonic's projection technology is part of experiences across Disney Parks.

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance is now open at Disney's Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World® Resort in Florida. It will open at Disneyland® Resort in California on January 17, 2020.

To learn more about Panasonic Professional Imaging & Visual Systems, please visit: https://na.panasonic.com/us/audio-video-solutions.

About Panasonic System Solutions Company of North America

Panasonic System Solutions Company of North America, a division of Panasonic Corporation of North America, delivers game-changing technology solutions that deliver customized experiences to drive better outcomes—for our customers and our customers' customers. Panasonic designs and manufactures reliable, flexible and dependable products and solutions to help create, capture and deliver information of all types, especially where, when and how it is needed. The complete suite of Panasonic professional solutions for government and commercial enterprises of all sizes addresses unified business communications, mobile computing, security and surveillance, retail point-of-sale, office productivity, audio and visual systems (projectors, displays & digital signage) and professional video production. To learn more and Panasonic's business products and solutions visit: https://na.panasonic.com/us .

About Panasonic Corporation of North America

Newark, NJ-based Panasonic Corporation of North America is committed to creating a better life and a better world by enabling its business-to-business customers through innovations in Sustainable Energy, Immersive Entertainment, Integrated Supply Chains and Mobility Solutions. The company is the principal North American subsidiary of Osaka, Japan-based Panasonic Corporation. One of Interbrand's Top 100 Best Global Brands of 2018, Panasonic is a leading technology partner and integrator to businesses, government agencies and consumers across the region. Learn more about Panasonic's ideas and innovations at www.na.panasonic.com/us.

Connect with Panasonic Professional Imaging & Visual Systems:

Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook

Connect with Panasonic North America:

Twitter , LinkedIn , Google+ , Facebook , YouTube

SOURCE Panasonic System Solutions Company of North America

Related Links

http://www.na.panasonic.com/us

