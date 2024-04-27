Panasonic Energy of North America and Girl Scouts of the Sierra Nevada unveil first-of-its-kind "Clean Energy" patch program

Initiative will promote careers in STEM for young women

RENO, Nev., April 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Panasonic Energy of North America (PENA) recently joined forces with Girl Scouts of the Sierra Nevada (GSSN) to create the "Manufacturing for Clean Energy" patch program, a first-of-its-kind initiative. The program was held at both the GSSN and PENA campuses on Saturday, April 20 and Saturday, April 27 for Girl Scouts ages 9 - 18. The initiative, the first for the Girl Scouts nationwide, is aimed to peak interest for young women in STEM while also encouraging careers in green energy manufacturing.

"Partnering with Girl Scouts of the Sierra Nevada aligns with Panasonic's commitment to fostering a more diverse and inclusive future in STEM and manufacturing, which builds off our foundational principles," said Kaitlin Walsh, Senior Community and Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging Specialist at Panasonic Energy of North America. "By providing young women with hands-on experiences and exposure to possibilities within clean energy manufacturing, we're not only building a more inclusive industry but also empowering the next generation of leaders to drive positive change in their communities. It's been amazing to collaborate with so many incredible women at PENA with diverse backgrounds and expertise to make this patch a reality."

"As an organization committed to changing the world for the better, Panasonic places a strong emphasis on initiatives that benefit society and Panasonic Energy's collaboration with the Girl Scouts brings new opportunities to diversify the tech industry," said Tara Meisinger, Senior Manager, Production Maintenance, Panasonic Energy of North America. "Our goal is to empower these young women and provide them with knowledge about clean energy manufacturing as well as opportunities in our organization and larger industry. Through this partnership, we're focused on overcoming barriers present to young women in the manufacturing industry."

The event, which took place at GSSN headquarters and at the Tahoe Reno Industrial Center, included videos about the diverse roles and experiences of women in the manufacturing industry, hands-on activities and a tour of the factory. Participants also had the unique opportunity to meet female PENA employees featured in the videos who shared their personal journeys and the opportunities available for women in STEM fields.

"This patch program is the first-of-its-kind for the Girl Scouts and we're thrilled to partner with Panasonic Energy to bring it to life here in northern Nevada," said Ann Nelson, CEO of Girl Scouts of the Sierra Nevada. "As an organization, we're focused on helping young women find their way and make the future a brighter place for everyone. To do that, we are excited to work collaboratively to help women succeed in fields they may be intimidated by or have little information about in order to provide as many opportunities for growth as possible."

The "Manufacturing for Clean Energy" patch program represents a significant milestone in the journey of young women toward embracing careers in STEM. Through this patch program, participants have been introduced to the clean energy manufacturing industry, specifically, EV batteries and applicable careers. This program will be offered bi-annually in alignment with Girl Scout programming and PENA RISE Women's Group.

For more information on Panasonic Energy of North America, visit Panasonicnv.com or follow us on Facebook and LinkedIn .

About Panasonic Energy Co., Ltd.

Panasonic Energy Co., Ltd., established in April 2022 as part of the Panasonic Group's switch to an operating company system, provides innovative battery technology-based products and solutions globally. Through its automotive lithium-ion batteries, storage battery systems and dry batteries, the company brings safe, reliable, and convenient power to a broad range of business areas, from mobility and social infrastructure to medical and consumer products. Panasonic Energy is committed to contributing to a society that realizes happiness and environmental sustainability, and through its business activities the Company aims to address societal issues while taking the lead on environmental initiatives. For more details, please visit https://www.panasonic.com/global/energy/

About Girl Scouts of the Sierra Nevada

Girl Scouts of the Sierra Nevada supports girls through programs that develop a strong sense of self, positive values and healthy relationships. In a territory that includes northern Nevada and northeastern California, girls discover their strengths, connect with their communities, and rise to meet new challenges. Girl Scouting brings their dreams to life as they work together to build a better world. Join us at Girl Scouts of the Sierra Nevada by visiting www.gssn.org .

