Panasonic Ensures Customer Experience Consistency With IFS Remote Assistance

LONDON, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IFS, the global enterprise applications company, announces that Panasonic Appliances Air-Conditioning Europe, a leading provider of heating and cooling solutions, has chosen IFS Remote Assistance™, to enable installers, field technicians, engineers and customers to share real-life situational context with remote product experts so that hands-on service and repair instructions can be visually demonstrated and acted upon.

With a company-wide, strategic shift toward a servitized, subscription-based business model, the Panasonic Appliances Air-Conditioning Europe business, comprised of sales, support and technical service staff across Europe, needed a central software solution to ensure a consistently excellent service experience for its clients.

With IFS Remote Assistance, Panasonic Heating & Cooling Solutions is able to remotely diagnose issues, ensure real-time knowledge sharing, and significantly speed up repair rates, which was typically seven days. By reducing or even eliminating the need to make site visits, the company is also able to lower travel costs and environmental impact.

"Our investment in the IFS solution is part of a larger strategy to transform our business mindset from product-centric to service-centric and to develop the maturity of our service organization," Head of European Service at Panasonic Appliances Air-Conditioning Europe Karl Lowe said. "With IFS Remote Assistance, we are leveraging state-of-the-art technology to unleash the full potential of our highly skilled workforce, regardless of where they are based. Not only are we able to navigate constraints, we are actually able to improve repair rates and access real-time performance data to help us gauge and improve our service."

Alain Laing, Managing Director, IFS UK and Ireland, added, "Across the globe, we are seeing visionary manufacturers invest in technology to enable a servitized business model. We are thrilled to be part of Panasonic's transformation journey and look forward to doing our part to provide the tools they need so they can ensure the safety of its workforce and a great customer experience."

Learn more about IFS Remote Assistance at www.ifs.com/remote-assistance.

To find out more about Panasonic Heating & Cooling Solutions, please visit www.aircon.panasonic.eu.

