Panasonic Expands WhisperFresh® Portfolio to Help Builders Navigate Tightening Energy Codes and Indoor Air Quality Requirements

Delivering Superior Performance, Value and Reliability for Every Application and Climate

NEWARK, N.J., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Panasonic Eco Systems North America, a leading provider of energy-efficient ventilation and air quality solutions, today announced the expansion of the WhisperFresh® product line with two new models: WhisperFresh® (Standard) and WhisperFresh® Plus, joining the established WhisperFresh® Select. The expanded three-tier platform now provides builders, contractors, and multifamily developers with essential performance and climate-adaptive options alongside the premium smart-home enabled WhisperFresh® Select. The expansion comes as builders across the U.S. face increasing ventilation requirements driven by evolving energy codes, indoor air quality expectations, and stricter building standards.

Panasonic WhisperFreshPlus Panasonic WhisperFresh (standard)

The new WhisperFresh® and WhisperFresh® Plus models extend Panasonic's fresh air portfolio to serve price-conscious builders and contractors, as well as those focused on climate-specific performance. Each model features a built-in Fault Indicator Display (FID), flexible installation options, and DC motor technology meeting ENERGY STAR® and HVI certifications. The WhisperFresh® Plus adds humidity and temperature sensing for hot, humid climates, while the WhisperFresh® Select delivers full smart connectivity for premium, app-enabled integration within the Panasonic whole-home IAQ ecosystem.

"As energy codes tighten nationwide and homeowners demand healthier homes, builders and HVAC contractors are navigating increasingly complex ventilation requirements while facing relentless pressure to control costs and simplify installation," said Leon Van Oostende, Group Sales Manager at Panasonic Eco Systems North America. "The expanded WhisperFresh® platform was built for this moment. It provides a clear path to code-compliant fresh air ventilation across every project type, from entry-level homes to climate-sensitive applications, so contractors can meet the moment without compromise."

Hot and humid climates can create indoor air quality issues. WhisperFresh® Plus and Select models improves indoor air quality in these challenging environments with real-time humidity and temperature sensing, providing builders with the performance visibility and control to meet both evolving codes and homeowner expectations. Key features and benefits include:

Easier Installation (All Models):

Flexible Mounting Options: Horizontal and vertical mounting supports attic, crawlspace, ceiling, and closet installations, adapting to any project layout.

Horizontal and vertical mounting supports attic, crawlspace, ceiling, and closet installations, adapting to any project layout. Hardwired Design: Simplified electrical integration works across high-volume multifamily and single-family new construction applications without proprietary wiring requirements.

Simplified electrical integration works across high-volume multifamily and single-family new construction applications without proprietary wiring requirements. Paintable Access Door: Flush ceiling mount with built-in access door provides easy homeowner filter access without requiring a service call.

Flush ceiling mount with built-in access door provides easy homeowner filter access without requiring a service call. Standard Filter Sizing (Standard and Plus Models): Accepts compatible 8" x 8 x 1" air filters for flexible filtration options readily available where HVAC accessories are found

Enhanced Climate Performance:

Humidity and Temperature Sensing (Plus and Select Models): Real-time environmental data addresses performance requirements in hot, humid climates like Texas, Gulf Coast, and California, where climate control drives code compliance and homeowner comfort.

Real-time environmental data addresses performance requirements in hot, humid climates like Texas, Gulf Coast, and California, where climate control drives code compliance and homeowner comfort. Smart Controls (Select Model): Optional plug-and-play Wi-Fi connectivity enables app-based monitoring and control for premium, performance-driven applications.

Optional plug-and-play Wi-Fi connectivity enables app-based monitoring and control for premium, performance-driven applications. Seamless Ecosystem Integration (All Models): Connects with WhisperGreen® Select and BalancedHome® ERV to create a complete, integrated whole-home IAQ strategy from a single brand.

As residential ventilation requirements continue to evolve, Panasonic is expanding its indoor air quality portfolio to help builders and contractors deliver healthier, code-compliant homes without increasing installation complexity.

WhisperFresh® product performance may vary based on installation, operating conditions, and climate.

WhisperFresh® and WhisperFresh® Plus are available starting August 18 through HVAC distributors and ecommerce sites. WhisperFresh® Select remains available through the same channels. For a list of authorized retailers, visit: iaq.na.panasonic.com/ventilation/fans/whisperfresh

For more information about Panasonic indoor air quality solutions, visit: https://iaq.na.panasonic.com/

About Panasonic Corporation of North America

Newark, N.J.–based Panasonic Corporation of North America is a leader in B2B technology solutions and industrial components that power a smarter, more sustainable world, along with consumer technologies that elevate everyday life and wellbeing. As the primary regional subsidiary of Panasonic Holdings Corporation (Osaka, Japan), the company is advancing human‑centric AI, green energy solutions and next‑generation manufacturing technologies. Guided by its founding mission to contribute to the progress of society, Panasonic continues to invest deeply in research and development to deliver next‑generation solutions across key industries including energy, mobility, avionics and automotive manufacturing. The company is also advancing toward its goal of achieving net‑zero emissions across global operations by 2030. For more information on the company's innovations and its vision for the future, visit na.panasonic.com.

SOURCE Panasonic Corporation of North America