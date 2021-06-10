Panasonic Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for Logiscend, Its Turnkey Solution Offering Material Visualization and Localization Capabilities

"Panasonic's smart material flow management solution is a direct result of its strategy to address scalability challenges arising from the growing prominence of IoT," said Ram Ravi, Industry Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "Logiscend's unique ability to customize workflows is an important advantage as each plant and customer location is distinct, and a one-size-fits-all approach is not viable. While existing market solutions rely on software customization to perform this task, Logiscend's logic engine enables customers to create configurable workflow rules that provide flexibility and scalability."

In addition to offering an end-to-end solution for material flow applications, Logiscend allows customers to change worker instructions through ePaper (visual) tags dynamically. Visual tags are offered in both active and passive RFID variants and can be fully configured. Furthermore, Panasonic is integrating the location capability into its visual tags to enable real-time location feedback from assets. Using VIEW Tags, customers can reduce operational costs related to paper procurement and printing. The tags are sustainable and eco-friendly, compared to paper labels, and offer benefits such as dynamic instructions, real-time feedback, and easy reconfiguration.

Panasonic has developed and designed its Logiscend software suite to build value directly into its IIoT products and services, offering the flexibility to adapt seamlessly with the latest IoT hardware across different customer processes. The company is currently enhancing the scope of its operation to support the movement of materials between factories for complex manufacturing requirements. Moreover, the company is leveraging the workflow library to position Logiscend for a solution-as-a-service model.

"Panasonic's emphasis on customer satisfaction and continuous product development has earned it a broad base of elite customers. In 2021, Siemens Energy partnered with Panasonic to expand its IIoT-based material processes. By deploying Logiscend, Siemens Energy is aiming to improve its operational efficiency, visibility, and real-time location services," noted Ravi. "Its disruptive features and proven architecture seamlessly integrate into customers' existing systems and are proving pivotal in helping customers achieve several efficiencies and gain a business advantage."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed an innovative element in a product by leveraging leading-edge technologies. The award recognizes the value-added features/benefits of the product and the increased return on investment (ROI) it gives customers, thereby raising customer acquisition and overall market penetration potential.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success.

About Panasonic Industrial Devices Sales Company of America - IIoT Solutions (PIDSA-IIoTS):

PIDSA - IIoTS designs and manufactures the Panasonic Logiscend System. Logiscend is a turnkey, material flow management solution for complex, discrete manufacturing. The Logiscend system replaces paper-based material flow processes with a digital based solution – creating "smart materials". The solution utilizes a unique combination of software, wireless RFID and e-paper that helps manufacturers get the right parts to the right place at the right time, cost effectively and efficiently. Logiscend Software provides real-time visibility of the material flow on the factory floor and maximum flexibility for the plant manager to make changes as needed. Smart materials have 2-way communication that broadcast location, status, and other information about the material to the software and can receive new instructions sent to the e-paper displays to be read by the operator. The system is a single but scalable solution with a suite of application modules for Picking, Replenishment, Asset Tracking, Smart Container Management and Work Instructions and can be easily integrated with existing ERP and MES systems. To learn more, visit https://logiscend.panasonic.com/

