Panasonic Named Official Technology Partner of Illuminarium Experiences

"We're excited to partner with Illuminarium whose mission to expand communal access to amazing, but typically out-of-reach places and experiences is truly awe-inspiring," said Joe Conover, Manager of Panasonic Live Events Group. "Following what has been a challenging year for the entertainment industry, we believe there will soon be extraordinary opportunities for innovators in experiential entertainment, like Illuminarium, to transport and inspire audiences through compelling storytelling."

Illuminarium Experiences will open its first three 30,000 square foot venues in Atlanta, Miami and Las Vegas, to be followed by other domestic and international locations. Illuminarium expects to have 25 to 30 Illuminarium venues open in the world's great megacities and mega tourism locations within the next five years.

Illuminarium's first spectacle is WILD: The World's First Virtual Safari. Opening in Atlanta in mid-2021, this interactive spectacle will showcase the beauty and splendor of the world's most exotic animals in their natural habitats. With the power of Panasonic's advanced large venue native 4K laser projection technology, the Panasonic PT-RQ50k with 50,000 lm brightness, 4K resolution and vivid color, visitors will be transported to Africa where they will go on a journey throughout different environments and habitats. The Panasonic partnership also includes the manufacturing of a unique lens for Illuminarium to produce an enhanced immersive experience. Panasonic's engineers collaborated to create for Illuminarium an ultra-short throw lens with minimal offset and loss of light. With this advanced Panasonic technology, Illuminarium will truly be a visual guest experience never before realized.

Adjacent to its venue in Atlanta, Illuminarium is building a state-of-the art R&D and post-production center called The Illuminarium Lab. The Lab will serve as an ongoing center of research and development in immersive entertainment and interactive technologies, in collaboration with key Illuminarium technical partners, including Panasonic, Holoplot and Disguise.

"Illuminarium spectacles will transport visitors through an unprecedented combination of total sensory immersion, larger than life scale, and theatrical inspiration that would not be possible without the groundbreaking, best-in-class technology from our valued partners like Panasonic," said Alan Greenberg, CEO, Illuminarium Experiences. "At Illuminarium, we're proud to be democratizing the world's most amazing places, people and experiences through highly engaging, socially conscious and educational immersive digital spectacles."

About Panasonic System Solutions Company of North America

Panasonic System Solutions Company of North America, a division of Panasonic Corporation of North America, delivers game-changing technology solutions that deliver customized experiences to drive better outcomes—for our customers and our customers' customers. Panasonic designs and manufactures reliable, flexible and dependable products and solutions to help create, capture and deliver information of all types, especially where, when and how it is needed. The complete suite of Panasonic professional solutions for government and commercial enterprises of all sizes addresses unified business communications, mobile computing, security and surveillance, retail point-of-sale, office productivity, audio and visual systems (projectors, displays & digital signage) and professional video production. To learn more and Panasonic's business products and solutions visit: www.panasonic.com.

About Panasonic Corporation of North America

Newark, NJ-based Panasonic Corporation of North America is committed to creating a better life and a better world serving consumers and also by enabling its business-to-business customers through innovations in Sustainable Energy, Immersive Entertainment, Integrated Supply Chain and Smart Mobility Solutions. The company is the principal North American subsidiary of Osaka, Japan-based Panasonic Corporation. One of Interbrand's Top 100 Best Global Brands of 2020, Panasonic is a leading technology partner and integrator to businesses, government agencies and consumers across the region. Learn more about Panasonic's ideas and innovations at www.panasonic.com

About Illuminarium Experiences

Illuminarium Experiences is a global experiential entertainment brand that creates immersive entertainment spectacles presented in custom-designed venues called "Illuminariums." What museums are to art, cinemas to movies and concert halls to music, Illuminariums are to experiential entertainment. Illuminariums are reprogrammable immersive theaters that surround visitors in a sensory space of 360x360 sight, sound and scale unlike any other, providing access to the most amazing, but typically out-of-reach, places, people and experiences to make our planet a more inspired, more empathetic and more connected place. Founded by Alan Greenberg, Radical Media and The Rockwell Group, Illuminarium Experiences brings together best-in-class partners in content creation, theatrical design, interactive technologies and venue operations. Learn more at Illuminarium.com.

