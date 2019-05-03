Panasonic North America and Pappas MacDonnell honored with Silver Stevie® in 2019 American Business Awards®

SOUTHPORT, Conn., May 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Panasonic North America was named the winner of a Silver Stevie® Award for Brand Experience of the Year in the 17th annual American Business Awards.

Panasonic's Disrupt the Status Quo campaign – created in partnership with Pappas MacDonnell, Inc., a Southport, CT-based marketing and communications agency – was honored in the business-to-business category. Disrupt the Status Quo presents a simple, powerful message that disruptive technologies are no longer just nice to have, but rather the price of doing and staying in business. The digital campaign outperformed all expectations, driving thousands of new B2B leads across key industries.

Awards judges were impressed by the continued brand transformation of Panasonic North America, as well as the results that were achieved, stating, "This campaign performance is outstanding. It's great to see mature brands reinvent themselves to attract new audiences."

The judges also praised the approach and execution of the campaign that Pappas MacDonnell helped develop, noting its "smart leveraging of internal knowledge as external business intelligence," "stylish and current marketing materials," and "good use of video to drive conversion."

More than 3,800 nominations were submitted this year from organizations of all sizes in virtually every industry, across a wide range of categories. More than 200 professionals participated in the judging process to select the winners.

Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning "crowned," this year's awards will be presented to winners at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Tuesday, June 11.

Details about The American Business Awards and a list of the 2019 Steve winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

About Panasonic Corporation of North America

Newark, NJ-based Panasonic Corporation of North America is committed to creating a better life and a better world by enabling its business-to-business customers through innovations in Sustainable Energy, Immersive Entertainment, Integrated Supply Chains and Mobility Solutions. The company is the principal North American subsidiary of Osaka, Japan-based Panasonic Corporation. One of Interbrand's Top 100 Best Global Brands of 2018, Panasonic is a leading technology partner and integrator to businesses, government agencies and consumers across the region. Learn more about Panasonic's ideas and innovations at www.na.panasonic.com/us.

About Pappas MacDonnell

Based in Southport, Connecticut, Pappas MacDonnell is an independent marketing and communications agency that works with brands in technology, financial services, healthcare, insurance and business services. Known for simplifying the complex, Pappas MacDonnell has been achieving breakout results for clients for more than 40 years by combining strategic thinking, innovative creative and engaging user experiences. Learn more at PappasMacDonnell.com.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 countries. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

