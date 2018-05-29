Panasonic Recognizes Digi-Key as E-Commerce Distributor of the Year

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., May 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Digi-Key Electronics, a global electronic components distributor, was awarded Panasonic's E-Commerce Distributor of the Year Award at the 2018 EDS Banquet in Las Vegas, NV.

The award was presented by Jack Schufreider, Group Sales Manager of Channel Sales and Troy Fortunato, Distribution Corporate Manager at Panasonic and given to Jason Simoneau, Director, Supplier Business Development and Dave Doherty, President and COO at Digi-Key.

Panasonic Industrial Devices Sales Company of America is the industrial components and electronic devices division of Panasonic Corporation of North America. Panasonic Industrial Devices Sales Company of America provides key components that power the home appliances, consumer electronics, computers, communications, and commercial and healthcare products used by millions of people each day.

Panasonic's broad and expansive portfolio of advanced, high-quality products is available for immediate shipment globally from Digi-Key.

For more information, or to order from Digi-Key's full line of Panasonic products, please visit any of Digi-Key's global websites.

