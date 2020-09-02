Panasonic Releases Sleek Full-Frame Lumix DC-S5 Mirrorless Camera; More Info at B&H
Photography News: Panasonic has announced its smallest and lightest full-frame mirrorless camera, the S5, featuring a versatile multimedia feature set.
Sep 02, 2020, 10:00 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- B&H is excited to announce the Panasonic S5 Lumix DC-S5 most compact and lightweight camera in Panasonic's full-frame mirrorless lineup. Featuring a 24.2MP CMOS sensor and Venus Engine, the S5 offers impressive stills and video output with broad sensitivity from ISO 100-51200. UHD 4K60 video is supported with 10-bit internal recording, Dual Native ISO, and a broad 14+ stop dynamic range thanks to built-in V-Log and HLG settings. For stills, the S5 is characterized by its 7 fps continuous shooting rate, 4K and 6K PHOTO modes, and a 96MP High-Res Shot mode. Regardless of working with photo or video, the S5 maintains a quick and accurate 225-area DFD autofocus system with refined subject tracking, as well as 5-axis sensor-shift image stabilization to minimize the appearance of camera shake.
Panasonic S5 Lumix Mirrorless Digital Camera
https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1581612-REG/panasonic_lumix_dc_s5_mirrorless_digital.html
Complementing the imaging assets, the S5's physical design recalls the larger S1-series cameras, but has a smaller footprint and lighter weight profile for improved portability. The S5 incorporates a 2.36m-dot OLED electronic viewfinder and a free-angle 3.0" 1.84m-dot touchscreen LCD, and it has built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth for wireless connectivity. Dual SD memory card slots are featured, too, for flexible file storage, and the body also has a splash- and dust-sealed design for working in trying conditions.
The Lumix DC-S5 is available as a body only or in a kit with the Lumix S 20-60mm f/3.5-5.6 zoom lens. Announced alongside the camera are the dedicated DMW-BGS5 Battery Grip, a new DMW-BLK22 Lithium-Ion Battery and matching DMW-BTC15 Battery Charger, and a DMW-DCC17 DC Coupler.
Additionally, looking forward to the end of 2020, Panasonic will release an important firmware update for the S5 to bring raw video recording output, up to 5.9K 30p and DCI 4K 60p, when working with an Atomos Ninja V Recording Monitor. This firmware update will also add support for internal DCI 4K recording; Video Assist Functions, such as Vector Scope Display and SS/Gain Operations; and L.MonochromeS and L.ClassicNeo photo styles.
Learn All about Panasonic Lumix S5 Camera at B&H Explora: https://www.bhphotovideo.com/explora/panasonic-lumix-s5-compact-lightweight-full-frame-imaging
Panasonic Lumix S5 Camera – First Look
https://youtu.be/9IP1-iPKayE
Lumix S5 Mirrorless Camera – Live Panel Discussion https://youtu.be/dov5TYkR2B0
Live Panelists:
- Gerald Undone
- Sarah Dietschy
- Matt Frazer
- Derek Fahsbender
- Douglas Guerra
