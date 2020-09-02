Panasonic Releases Sleek Full-Frame Lumix DC-S5 Mirrorless Camera; More Info at B&H

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1581612-REG/panasonic_lumix_dc_s5_mirrorless_digital.html

Complementing the imaging assets, the S5's physical design recalls the larger S1-series cameras, but has a smaller footprint and lighter weight profile for improved portability. The S5 incorporates a 2.36m-dot OLED electronic viewfinder and a free-angle 3.0" 1.84m-dot touchscreen LCD, and it has built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth for wireless connectivity. Dual SD memory card slots are featured, too, for flexible file storage, and the body also has a splash- and dust-sealed design for working in trying conditions.

The Lumix DC-S5 is available as a body only or in a kit with the Lumix S 20-60mm f/3.5-5.6 zoom lens. Announced alongside the camera are the dedicated DMW-BGS5 Battery Grip, a new DMW-BLK22 Lithium-Ion Battery and matching DMW-BTC15 Battery Charger, and a DMW-DCC17 DC Coupler.

Additionally, looking forward to the end of 2020, Panasonic will release an important firmware update for the S5 to bring raw video recording output, up to 5.9K 30p and DCI 4K 60p, when working with an Atomos Ninja V Recording Monitor. This firmware update will also add support for internal DCI 4K recording; Video Assist Functions, such as Vector Scope Display and SS/Gain Operations; and L.MonochromeS and L.ClassicNeo photo styles.

Learn All about Panasonic Lumix S5 Camera at B&H Explora: https://www.bhphotovideo.com/explora/panasonic-lumix-s5-compact-lightweight-full-frame-imaging

Panasonic Lumix S5 Camera – First Look

https://youtu.be/9IP1-iPKayE

Lumix S5 Mirrorless Camera – Live Panel Discussion https://youtu.be/dov5TYkR2B0

Live Panelists:

Gerald Undone

Sarah Dietschy

Matt Frazer

Derek Fahsbender

Douglas Guerra

About B&H Photo Video

As the world's largest source of photography, video, and audio equipment, as well as computers, drones, and home and portable entertainment, B&H is known worldwide for its attentive, knowledgeable sales force and excellent customer service, including fast, reliable shipping. B&H has been satisfying customers worldwide for over 45 years.

Visitors to the website can access a variety of educational videos and enlightening articles. The B&H YouTube Channel has an unmatched wealth of educational content. Our entertaining and informative videos feature product overviews from our in-house specialists. You can view the B&H Event Space presentations from many of the world's foremost experts and interviews with some of technology's most dynamic personalities. Tap into this exciting resource by subscribing to the B&H YouTube Channel here. In addition to videos, the B&H Explora blog presents new product announcements, gear reviews, helpful guides, and tech news written by product experts and industry professionals, as well as our award-winning podcasts.

When you're in Manhattan, take a tour of the B&H Photo SuperStore, located at 420 Ninth Avenue. The techno-carousel spins all year round at the counters and kiosks at B&H. With hundreds of products on display, the B&H Photo SuperStore is the place to test-drive and compare all the latest gear.

Contact Information

Henry Posner

B&H Photo Video, Pro Audio

212-615-8820

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/﻿

SOURCE B&H Photo Video Pro-Audio