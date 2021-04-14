Panasonic TOUGHBOOK 55 Integrates Viasat Eclypt Core Encrypted Internal Hard Drive to Protect Top Secret Data for the Defence Industry

BRACKNELL, U.K. and FARNBOROUGH, U.K., April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Panasonic today announced its modular TOUGHBOOK 55 notebook is now available for the Defence industry with an integrated Eclypt® Core Encrypted Internal Hard Drive from global communications company, Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT). The solid state self-encrypting hard drive is certified for use in the UK to secure Top Secret information and all security levels below, as well as certified for use by NATO and other European countries including Germany.

The Panasonic TOUGHBOOK 55 sets a new standard for rugged mobile computing with users able to customise their device for different tasks while in the field. The Viasat Eclypt hard drives will be integrated into the devices modular universal bay. Integration and supply to the UK Ministry of Defence (MOD) will be carried out by Centerprise International, a trusted supplier to the MOD for more than 35 years.

"The UK MOD and defence organisations around the world have a long track record of relying on Panasonic TOUGHBOOK notebooks integrated with Viasat encrypted hard drives to provide the highest levels of encryption and security for data on their mobile devices," said Peter Thomas, Defence Industry Regional Manager for Panasonic Mobile Solutions Business Division Europe. "This latest integration with TOUGHBOOK 55 ensures the defence industry has access to the latest generation of modular and Secured Core TOUGHBOOK notebooks with the trusted security levels they require."

Steve Beeching, managing director of Viasat UK said: "Our ongoing relationship with Panasonic TOUGHBOOK and its latest generation device will ensure that the Defence industry has continued access to state-of-the-art rugged and secure devices. Eclypt technology integrates sophisticated authentication, entire-disk encryption and data storage into tamper-resistant internal or portable hardware that safeguards data. This provides instant data protection without any noticeable adverse effects on a computer's performance."

For more information about Panasonic TOUGHBOOK 55 visit: https://business.panasonic.co.uk/mobile-solutions/products-and-accessories/notebooks/TOUGHBOOK-55

About Viasat

Viasat is a global communications company that believes everyone and everything in the world can be connected. For more than 30 years, Viasat has helped shape how consumers, businesses and governments around the world communicate. Today, the Company is developing the ultimate global communications network to power high-quality, secure, affordable, fast connections to impact people's lives anywhere they are—on the ground, in the air or at sea. To learn more about Viasat, visit: www.viasat.com, go to Viasat's Corporate Blog, or follow the Company on social media at: Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter or YouTube.

About Panasonic

Panasonic Corporation is a global leader developing innovative technologies and solutions for wide-ranging applications in the consumer electronics, housing, automotive, and B2B sectors. The company, which celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2018, operates 528 subsidiaries and 72 associated companies worldwide and reported consolidated net sales of 61.9 billion Euro (7.49 trillion yen) for the year ended March 31, 2020. Committed to pursuing new value through collaborative innovation, the company uses its technologies to create a better life and a better world for customers. Learn more about Panasonic: https://www.panasonic.com/global

Panasonic Mobile Solutions Business

Panasonic Mobile Solutions Business is a Business Unit of Panasonic System Communications Company Europe (PSCEU). Headquartered in Wiesbaden (Germany), Mobile Solutions Business helps mobile workers improve productivity with its range of Toughbook rugged notebooks, business tablets and handhelds. As European market leaders, Panasonic had a 45% revenue share of sales of rugged and durable notebooks and tablets in 2019 (VDC Research, March 2020).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to the safe harbors created under the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements include statements about the Eclypt hard drive integrated into the Panasonic TOUGHBOOK 55, and Viasat's ability to provide authentication, entire-disk encryption and an ability to safeguard data storage on internal and/or portable hardware. Readers are cautioned that actual results could differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include: contractual problems, product defects, manufacturing issues or delays, regulatory issues, technologies that do not perform according to expectations; and increased competition and other factors affecting the government sector generally. In addition, please refer to the risk factors contained in Viasat's SEC filings available at www.sec.gov, including Viasat's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. Viasat undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason.

Copyright © 2021 Viasat, Inc. All rights reserved. Viasat, the Viasat logo and the Viasat signal are registered trademarks of Viasat, Inc. All other product or company names mentioned are used for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

SOURCE Viasat, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.viasat.com

