Panasonic Updates Fully Rugged 2-in-1 TOUGHBOOK 33

"Whether working in public sector, government, utilities, enterprise or other industries, the updated TOUGHBOOK 33 helps mission-critical mobile workers operate safely and efficiently in any environment," said Craig Jackowski, GM of Product Management, Panasonic System Solutions Company of North America. "Our updates were driven by a customer-focused philosophy core to Panasonic that aims to deliver on the performance and reliability users have come to expect from the TOUGHBOOK brand."

The updated TOUGHBOOK 33's 2-in-1 form factor and innovative 3:2 display offers mobile workers the durable build, flexible design and enterprise specifications they need to get their jobs done. With the ability to connect to Private LTE CBRS networks, up to 2.8x faster Wi-Fi 6 and 2x faster Bluetooth 5.1, the TOUGHBOOK 33 offers enhanced connectivity, ensuring mobile workers can access critical information in real-time, no matter where the workday takes them. For those who operate in loud environments or at night like many in the utility, public sector and federal spaces, the device provides improved functionality with 50% louder speakers, improved mics for better speech recognition accuracy and a brighter red backlit keyboard.

The latest TOUGHBOOK 33 also provides upgraded security with Intel® Hardware Shield (part of Intel vPro®) and meets Microsoft's Secured-core PC requirements. OPAL SSD's are standard adding an extra layer of encryption capabilities, giving users the option of hardware encryption. Also, still available is BitLocker software encryption which combined with OPAL drives, gives customers the choice of hardware encryption, software encryption or using no encryption at all. These added layers ensure that any worker who must access sensitive information like medical records or surveillance footage does so in a controlled, secure manner.

Updated TOUGHBOOK 33 Key Features and Highlights:

12" QHD 1200 nit 2-in-1 with optional keyboard

IP65 & MIL-STD certified up to 5' drops

512-1TB NVMe SSD & 16-32GB RAM doubles the standard and maximum capacities

4x faster SSD (data transfer) & 40% faster RAM

Powered by 10 th Gen Intel Core™ i5 and i7 processors (with Intel® vPro Technology) which is 40% faster using SysMark 2018

Gen Intel Core™ i5 and i7 processors (with Intel® vPro Technology) which is 40% faster using SysMark 2018 Wi-Fi 6 speeds up to 2.4 Gbps (2.8x faster) and Bluetooth 5.1 (2x faster)

Supports Private LTE and Band 48 CBRS as well as Band 14 and FirstNet™

First rugged laptop or tablet with eSIM – the TOUGHBOOK 33 offers both a physical SIM card and an eSIM

New USB-C port with power delivery

50% louder speakers and improved dual array microphone

Improved camera with up to 30x faster laser autofocus and an added privacy cover

3x brighter red backlight keyboard out-of-the-box

Optional barcode reader now has brighter laser to make it easier to scan

Secured-core PC and Intel® Hardware Shield

Choice of hardware encryption with OPAL SSD, software encryption with BitLocker or no encryption at all

The newly updated TOUGHBOOK 33 is available for purchase now. For complete product details and to learn more about the device, please visit our website.

Follow the TOUGHBOOK Brand

The Panasonic TOUGHBOOK family of laptops, 2-in-1's, tablets and handhelds can be followed on various social media channels including, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and our blog, Rugged Mobility for Business.

About Panasonic System Solutions Company of North America

Panasonic System Solutions Company of North America, a division of Panasonic Corporation of North America, delivers game-changing technology solutions that deliver customized experiences to drive better outcomes—for our customers and our customers' customers. Panasonic designs and manufactures reliable, flexible and dependable products and solutions to help create, capture and deliver information of all types, especially where, when and how it is needed. The complete suite of Panasonic professional solutions for government and commercial enterprises of all sizes addresses unified business communications, mobile computing, security and surveillance, retail point-of-sale, office productivity, audio and visual systems (projectors, displays & digital signage) and professional video production.

About Panasonic Corporation of North America

Newark, NJ-based Panasonic Corporation of North America is committed to creating a better life and a better world by enabling its business-to-business customers through innovations in Sustainable Energy, Immersive Entertainment, Integrated Supply Chains and Mobility Solutions. The company is the principal North American subsidiary of Osaka, Japan-based Panasonic Corporation. One of Interbrand's Top 100 Best Global Brands of 2020, Panasonic is a leading technology partner and integrator to businesses, government agencies and consumers across the region. Learn more about Panasonic's ideas and innovations at www.na.panasonic.com/us.

Connect with Panasonic North America:

Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube

SOURCE Panasonic Corporation of North America

Related Links

www.panasonic.com

