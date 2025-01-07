Panasonic Well Sets the Stage for the Future of Family Wellness in Opening Keynote at CES 2025

Panasonic Well CEO, Yoky Matsuoka, joins Panasonic Holdings Group CEO, Yuki Kusumi, to reveal Panasonic Group's future and introduce a comprehensive wellness ecosystem to help modern families thrive

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at CES® 2025, Panasonic Well , the venture and business incubator within Panasonic Group, unveiled its bold vision to create the first comprehensive wellness ecosystem for modern families. Building on over a century of trusted innovation at Panasonic Group , deep consumer research and insights, and ethically grounded products servicing families, Panasonic Well is leveraging AI and advanced technology to pioneer possibilities that enable healthier lives for people around the world.

Panasonic Well is leveraging AI and advanced technology to enable healthier lives for people around the world. Post this Umi Logo Umi is a digital wellness platform and personalized family wellness coach that integrates AI and a community of experts.

Families are at their breaking point as chronic stress, disconnection, and fragmented wellness solutions are taking a toll, and the call for help is loud and clear. To confront the mounting wellness imperatives families face in their daily lives, Panasonic Well CEO Yoky Matsuoka, took the stage to introduce the next step in building a comprehensive wellness ecosystem to support families. As an extension of the current Panasonic Well portfolio, Matsuoka announced Umi, a holistic digital family wellness platform and coach; Panasonic Well's Partner Collective with dozens of integrated health and wellness businesses, organizations, and research institutions; and a global partnership with Anthropic , a leading AI research company developing safe and ethical AI systems, to embed responsible artificial intelligence across Panasonic Group and Panasonic Well's consumer solutions. Together, these efforts drive transformative solutions that empower families to achieve holistic wellness outcomes and thrive like never before.

"When we say families, we mean all the people we cherish and connect with closely—whether it's our nuclear families, neighborhood families, or anything in between," said Yoky Matsuoka, CEO of Panasonic Well. "The push and pull to make room for wellness in daily life is extra challenging, especially for those who are raising a family and caring for aging or sick loved ones, wellness often comes last. At Panasonic Well, we are leveraging AI, immersive research, years in the field with real families, and partnerships with leading wellness brands and trusted institutions to create solutions families need and want. Across the world, families are all facing their own unique set of challenges and struggles, and we are here to support them on their wellness journey."

Addressing the Crisis in Family Well-Being

Despite the breadth of offerings in the $6 trillion wellness industry, families report feeling more overwhelmed than ever and are searching for meaningful solutions. Even the U.S. Surgeon General issued an advisory on the mental health of parents highlighting the urgency to address the pressures families are facing, likening the impact of parental stress to a public health crisis.

65% of parents feel disconnected and 73% of US adults rate spending time with family as one of the most important things to them. 2 , 3

Over half of adults over 40 are part of the sandwich generation: simultaneously supporting aging parents while raising children. And over the last decade, these parents have increasingly reported higher levels of stress compared to other adults. 1

over 40 are part of the sandwich generation: simultaneously supporting aging parents while raising children. And over the last decade, these parents have increasingly reported higher levels of stress compared to other adults. Stress and lack of time for themselves has caused parents to feel helpless and view wellness as a zero-sum game.4

Introducing Umi: The Family Wellness Coach

Umi is a digital wellness platform and personalized family wellness coach that integrates AI and a community of experts. By consolidating wellness data into personalized, actionable pathways for every family, Umi helps people build healthy habits and connect through wellness routines that work for everyone. And by leveraging the power of Anthropic's Claude AI model, Umi benefits from the advanced reasoning capabilities to navigate the unique challenges faced by individuals and families.

Key features will include:

Tailored wellness plans around the categories of: movement, nutrition, family and personal time with science-backed methods and activities.

around the categories of: movement, nutrition, family and personal time with science-backed methods and activities. Conversational AI support to combat decision fatigue with personalized suggestions and helpful support including recommended activities, planning assistance and facilitating family conversations including ongoing reflections and wellness activities.

to combat decision fatigue with personalized suggestions and helpful support including recommended activities, planning assistance and facilitating family conversations including ongoing reflections and wellness activities. A shared dashboard displaying progress, insights, and upcoming activities, fostering teamwork and deeper family connections.

displaying progress, insights, and upcoming activities, fostering teamwork and deeper family connections. Partner integrations enable contextualized recommendations for comprehensive and actionable insights. Panasonic Well is working with partners like Thumbtack to simplify life management, reducing stress on families. Institutions such as the National Sleep Foundation and Precision Nutrition ensure that content surfaced in Umi is science-backed and validated.

enable contextualized recommendations for comprehensive and actionable insights. Panasonic Well is working with partners like Thumbtack to simplify life management, reducing stress on families. Institutions such as the National Sleep Foundation and Precision Nutrition ensure that content surfaced in Umi is science-backed and validated. Integrated human support for addressing complex or unique needs.

Umi will be available for customers nation-wide in the U.S. in 2025.

Panasonic Well x Anthropic Partnership

Umi will be the first Panasonic Well consumer brand to use Claude , Anthropic's AI assistant known for its reasoning capabilities, deep understanding of complex topics, and ability to engage in natural conversations. Claude excels at analyzing data, writing and editing content, and helping solve complex problems—all while maintaining the highest standards of safety and security.

Through this partnership, Panasonic Group will integrate Claude's capabilities into consumer applications like Umi and support their global workforce through AI-enhanced productivity and decision-making.

"Our shared commitment to responsible AI development drives our partnership with Panasonic Group. Through this collaboration, Claude's AI assistance will help enhance Panasonic Group's workforce capabilities and consumer applications. At Anthropic, we believe AI must be safe, understandable, and aligned with human values—principles that have guided us from day one, just as they have guided Panasonic Group for over a century," said Daniela Amodei, President and Co-Founder of Anthropic.

"Conversational AI opens a new frontier," shares Elise Neel, Head of Global Strategy and Innovation at Panasonic Well. "Through the use of Anthropic's Claude, this partnership will eventually enable Panasonic Group to scale personalization across the one billion customers we engage with every day. It's not just about creating products or services—it's about building adaptive solutions and an entire new ecosystem that moves, evolves, and innovates alongside our customers, partners, and consumers."

Panasonic Well's Partner Collective

Panasonic Well is launching its Partner Collective that will bring together leading brands across wellness, technology, and research to leverage the strength of the Panasonic Well data and AI platform. The Partner Collective, launched at CES, already includes several partners including Aaptiv, Precision Nutrition, SleepScore Labs, Addition Wealth, BlueApron, Calm and more. These brands will be working with Umi and/or future Panasonic Well businesses to enrich the experience for end users, allowing families to access premium content and services and enabling them to care for themselves and each other while improving their family's wellness outcomes.

Panasonic Well also announced new solutions in the Partner Collective through its global startup competition announced in October: The Family Wellness Innovation Challenge . In collaboration with AARP's Age Tech Collaborative, this inaugural competition seeks to identify the next breakthrough in health and wellness tech. Panasonic Well is proud to announce the following winners receiving a total of $1 million and the opportunity to showcase their products at CES, both on stage and in Panasonic's Exhibition Booth. The winners include: Hearth Display (Grand Prize), Mindless Play, Support Pay, Your Coach, and Guava Health.

A Legacy of Trust and Innovation

Today, Panasonic Holdings announced Panasonic Go, a global corporate growth initiative that will drive transformation through AI-powered, software-led businesses across Panasonic Group. Since its founding in 1918, Panasonic Group has been at the forefront of technological advancements that improve everyday life. From electrical breakthroughs to digital innovations, Panasonic Group has remained steadfast in its mission to enhance societal well-being. Panasonic Go will transform Panasonic Group from a hardware-led business to an AI-powered, software-led, hardware enabled business. As one of the oldest mission driven-brands in the world, it aims to improve people's lives and create a better future for everyone. Through this initiative, Panasonic Group will continue to deliver personalized, intelligent and differentiated products that enterprise and consumer customers crave.

To learn more about Panasonic Well, visit https://well.panasonic.com/

To learn more about Panasonic, visit https://na.panasonic.com/

Visit Panasonic's booth at CES 2025 for a first look at Umi and a preview of the full Panasonic Well wellness ecosystem. High-resolution images, a video introduction and further press materials are available in this media kit .

Media Relations:

[email protected]

About Panasonic Well

Panasonic Well is a venture and business incubator from the Panasonic Group focused on pioneering new health and wellness solutions by connecting hardware, software, and services through industry-leading, responsible AI. We are committed to building an ecosystem of technology that improves the well-being of every generation. Panasonic Well operates in the US as Panasonic Well LLC and in Japan as a division of Panasonic Holdings Corporation.

About the Panasonic Holdings Corporation

Founded in 1918, and today a global leader in developing innovative technologies and solutions for wide-ranging applications in the consumer electronics, housing, automotive, industry, communications, and energy sectors worldwide, the Panasonic Group switched to an operating company system on April 1, 2022 with Panasonic Holdings Corporation serving as a holding company and eight companies positioned under its umbrella. The operating company reported consolidated net sales of 3,494.4 billion yen for the year ended March 31, 2024. To learn more about the Panasonic Group, please visit: https://holdings.panasonic/global/

https://www.hhs.gov/about/news/2024/08/28/us-surgeon-general-issues-advisory-mental-health-well-being-parents.html https://nursing.osu.edu/news/2024/05/01/new-survey-finds-loneliness-epidemic-runs-deep-among-parents https://www.pewresearch.org/short-reads/2023/05/26/family-time-is-far-more-important-than-other-aspects-of-life-for-most-americans Johnson, K., Gage, J., Calvert, L., Schloenbach, V., Stollar, E., & Courtney, L., 2023, The Ideal Wellness Ecosystem for our Family, unpublished manuscript and Johnson, K., Sherman, J., Becker, L., Laplanche, H., 2024, GenAI & Human-in-the-Loop Family Wellness Assistant, 2024, unpublished manuscript

SOURCE Panasonic Well