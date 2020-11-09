Panaxia is the first Israeli company to receive a marketing permit for medical cannabis products in Germany English English

Panaxia has received a marketing permit for its medical cannabis products in Germany, to be sold under the brand name Naxiva -Panaxol.

This follows a rigorous and complex 8-month review process of its products and the production facility by German health authorities.

Launch and initial sales of the products offered by Panaxia and its partner, the European pharmaceutical company Neuraxpharm, are expected by the end of 2020, subject to receipt of an export permit.

Dr. Dadi Segal, Founder and CEO of Panaxia, said, "Completion of registration and receipt of the marketing permit for Panaxia's products in Germany are an unprecedented regulatory achievement for an Israeli company and, among other things, reflect Panaxia's regulatory and commercial strengths. This is the final milestone before receipt of an export permit, which brings us tangibly closer to the German market, and we are excited to make quality medical cannabis products, at strict scientific and medical standards, available to patients in this market."