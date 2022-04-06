Panaya and Cognitus Announce Strategic Partnership for SAP S/4HANA Transformation

HACKENSACK, N.J., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Panaya, the leader in SaaS based Change Intelligence and Testing for ERP & Enterprise Cloud Applications, announced today a new partnership with Cognitus, a global SAP Gold Partner, to address the growing demand for SAP S/4HANA transformation. This brand-new collaboration has already yielded its first mutual customer, Sumitomo Bakelite North America (SBHPP), which will soon migrate to SAP S/4HANA with Cognitus, powered by Panaya's S/4 Convert solution and Test Dynamix platform.

The Panaya and Cognitus partnership comes in response to the increasing demand of organizations for SAP S/4HANA implementations projects. This will leverage both Panaya's and Cognitus' ability to assist businesses with advanced technology and consulting expertise for more efficient and risk-free SAP S/4HANA migration projects.

Sumitomo Bakelite North America (SBHPP), a global leader in high-performance plastics solutions, chose Cognitus and Panaya to complete their digital transformation, with Cognitus migrating their SAP ECC environment into SAP S/4HANA leveraging of Panaya's S/4 Convert and Intelligent Code Remediation solutions.

By combining Panaya's rich SAP portfolio, which includes the Change Intelligence Platform and AI-enhanced cloud platform, Test Dynamix, with Cognitus' Gallop package and SAP expertise, this partnership will enable SBHPP and others to smoothly migrate to SAP S/4HANA.

"Panaya and Cognitus make perfect partners", says Shabi Levi, Head of Channels and Alliance at Panaya.

"The moment we met the team at Cognitus, we knew it was exactly the type of company we would want to partner with. Our Change Intelligence platform fits Cognitus' SAP S/4HANA implementation methodology, in its Gallop Deployment package, like a glove. With the impressive presence, Cognitus has established in both the Americas and EMEA, we are looking forward to close collaboration in winning projects, such as Sumitomo Bakelite, across the globe."

"We're proud to announce our partnership with Panaya", states Pat Sathi, Managing Partner at Cognitus. "Panaya's testing capabilities and upgrade Impact Analysis are welcome additions to our current toolset. This will allow us to expedite the SAP S/4HANA transformation and offer value to our SAP customers. Panaya's long history of providing cloud-based AI-enhanced delivery makes them a strong partner and we're looking forward to working with them, as we continue to create innovation in the SAP S/4HANA transformation space together".

About Panaya

Panaya, a certified SAP partner, provides cloud-based application delivery and testing solutions that ensure collaboration between Business and IT. Enabling enterprise agility with faster release velocity and uncompromising quality, Panaya delivers an optimized user experience with end-to-end visibility of the application lifecycle. Since 2006, 3,000 companies in 62 countries, including a third of the Fortune 500, have been using Panaya to deliver quick quality change to enterprise ERP and CRM applications.

For more information, contact Panaya at [email protected] or visit www.panaya.com. For media inquiries, contact Dana Averbouch, [email protected].

About Cognitus

Cognitus has specialized in the global delivery of SAP packaged solutions and digital transformations since its launch in 2002. As an SAP Gold Partner, the company delivers a mix of innovative technology packages to complement SAP alongside the expertise and support services to enable organizations to deploy, enhance, and maintain SAP systems. This includes full support, technology, and technical expertise for S/4HANA transformations and long-term deployments.

For more information visit www.cognitus.com or contact [email protected].

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1636386/panaya_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Panaya; Cognitus