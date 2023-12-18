Pancake Mixes Market size to increase by USD 1.64 billion from 2023 to 2028; Labeling strategies and omnichannel retailing adopted by players boost the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK , Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The pancake mixes market size is expected to grow by USD 1.64 billion from 2023 to 2028, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 5.71% during the forecast period. Labeling strategies and omnichannel retailing adopted by players is notably driving the pancake mixes market. However, factors such as harmful ingredients used in pancake mixes may impede market growth. The market is segmented by distribution channel (offline and online), product (dry pancake mixes (DPM) and liquid pancake mixes (LPM)), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The sample report is available in PDF format 

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Pancake Mixes Market 2024-2028
Key Segment Analysis

  • The market share growth by the offline segment is significant during the forecast period. The offline distribution channel offers buyers the opportunity to access a large range of products which is fuelling the growth of this segment. Some of the main retail formats which contribute to the market growth include supermarkets, hypermarkets, and convenience stores. Hence, such factors are fuelling the growth of this segment which, in turn, drives the market growth during the forecast period.

Geographical Market Analysis 

  • APAC accounts for 33% of the market growth during the forecast period. Factors such as the growing demand for processed foods in the region, particularly in countries such as India, China, Vietnam, and Japan are fuelling the growth of the market in the region. The increasing number of working professionals, along with the growing number of nuclear families are significantly contributing to the market growth in the region. Hence, such factors are positively impacting the market which in turn are driving the market growth in APAC during the forecast period.

Company Insights 
The pancake mixes market is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including: Basic American Foods, Bobs Red Mill Natural Foods Inc., C.H. Guenther and Son Inc., Castle Kitchen Foods Corp., Continental Mills Inc., Fibro Foods Pvt. Ltd., FlapJacked, General Mills Inc., Greens Desserts UK Ltd., Hodgson Mill, Hometown Food Co., LITTLE CHERRY MOM, Manildra Flour Mills Pty. Ltd., Pamelas Products Inc., PepsiCo Inc., Premier Foods Plc, Sovos Brands Inc., Swiss Bake Ingredients Pvt. Ltd., Vedant Food Solutions, and Balticovo

Pancake Mixes Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2023

Historic period

2018-2022

Forecast period

2024-2028

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.71%

Market Growth 2024-2028

USD 1.64 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

5.22

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 33%

Key countries

US, China, India, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Basic American Foods, Bobs Red Mill Natural Foods Inc., C.H. Guenther and Son Inc., Castle Kitchen Foods Corp., Continental Mills Inc., Fibro Foods Pvt. Ltd., FlapJacked, General Mills Inc., Greens Desserts UK Ltd., Hodgson Mill, Hometown Food Co., LITTLE CHERRY MOM, Manildra Flour Mills Pty. Ltd., Pamelas Products Inc., PepsiCo Inc., Premier Foods Plc, Sovos Brands Inc., Swiss Bake Ingredients Pvt. Ltd., Vedant Food Solutions, and Balticovo

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

