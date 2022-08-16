Pancake Mixes Market to Record a CAGR of 5.43%, Dry Pancake Mixes (DPM) Segment to Record Highest Growth - Technavio

Aug 16, 2022, 03:35 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The pancake mixes market is fragmented due to the presence of many vendors. The vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Established vendors hold a major share of the market owing to their scale of operations, high investment capabilities, and brand name. The rising demand for natural pancake mixes, the increasing demand for pancake mixes for use in processed foods, and technological advances in the food flavor industry are some of the factors that are expected to intensify the competition in the market during the forecast period.
The pancake mixes market size is expected to grow by USD 1.36 bn from 2020 to 2025. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.43% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.
The pancake mixes market report covers the following areas:
- Product
- Dry Pancake Mixes (DPM): This segment will account for the highest market share growth during the forecast period. Various players offer a dry variety of pancake mixes, where water is the only requirement. Market players are introducing various innovations in dry pancake mixes to attract consumers. Such innovations are expected to drive the growth of the market, which will increase the overall revenue of the global pancake mixes market.
- Liquid Pancake Mixes (LPM)
- Geography
- APAC: APAC will account for 30% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to factors such as the growing rising demand for processed foods in the region, particularly in India, China, Vietnam, Japan, and other countries. Moreover, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. China and India are the key countries for the pancake mixes market in APAC.
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the pancake mixes market, including Balticovo, Basic American Foods, Bobs Red Mill Natural Foods Inc., C.H. Guenther and Son Inc., Continental Mills, Inc., General Mills Inc., Hodgson Mill, Hometown Food Co., PepsiCo Inc., and Sovos Brands Inc.
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist pancake mixes market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the pancake mixes market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the pancake mixes market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of pancake mixes market vendors
|
Pancake Mixes Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.43%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 1.36 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
4.15
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 30%
|
Key consumer countries
|
China, US, India, Germany, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Balticovo, Basic American Foods, Bobs Red Mill Natural Foods Inc., C.H. Guenther and Son Inc., Continental Mills, Inc., General Mills Inc., Hodgson Mill, Hometown Food Co., PepsiCo Inc., and Sovos Brands Inc.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Dry pancake mixes (DPM) - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Liquid pancake mixes (LPM) - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Balticovo
- Basic American Foods
- Bobs Red Mill Natural Foods Inc.
- C.H. Guenther and Son Inc.
- General Mills Inc.
- Hodgson Mill
- Hometown Food Co.
- PepsiCo Inc.
- Sovos Brands Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
