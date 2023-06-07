Panchee Advisory Adds New Team Members as Demand for Fractional Services Grows

ARMONK, N.Y., June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the past decade, asset managers of all sizes have increasingly turned to outsourcing to support investment operations and lower total costs. To meet this growing demand, Nida Panchee founded Panchee Advisory in 2019 to provide customized marketing, investor relations and administrative services for financial firms who require fractional CXO solutions or additional capacity, without the burden of incurring incremental fixed overhead.

To increase the depth and breadth of the Panchee Advisory capability set, the company recently added two members to their team:

Lou Mellet brings over 25 years of experience in strategic marketing and business development across multiple industries. In this role, Mr. Mellet will focus on working with existing and new customers on market positioning, fundraising strategy, and sales operations. "From our perspective, there is an enormous opportunity to help funds professionalize their marketing approach and sales operations," said Mellet. "A terrific track record doesn't necessarily translate into asset raising excellence, from our experience. I am extremely excited to collaborate with our clients to facilitate their capital raising processes."

Sandra Noble joins the Panchee Advisory Marketing & Investor Relations teams after serving as the VP, Remote Systems, and content specialist for RFPs at Lazard Asset Management. Ms. Noble's deep expertise implementing continuous operational improvements, as well as her extensive work leading responses to formal bidding processes, will immediately add value to the company's growing list of clients, including those who are actively pursuing institutional capital.

"Outsourcing operations, until recently, was viewed by LPs as a faux pas. Today, funds without some level of external support are the industry exception," commented Nida Panchee. "These additions to our team are a response to what our clients are asking of us, and we look forward to continuing to provide the exceptional service for which we have become known."

About Nida Panchee and Panchee Advisory

Founded in 2019 by Nida Panchee, Panchee Advisory is a woman-owned, fractional services company with a mission to provide best-in-class solutions that enable fund managers and GPs to focus on their core competency. Panchee Advisory's services range from fully outsourced CMO/COO solutions to ad hoc projects, while its clients span the spectrum, from Private Equity and Foundations to Venture Capital and 3rd Party Marketers.

