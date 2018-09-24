Pancreatic and Bile Duct Cancer Drug Development Pipeline Review, 2018: Understand the Overall Pipeline, At-a-Glance overview of All Products in Therapeutic Development for Each Indication
12:45 ET
DUBLIN, Sept 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Pancreatic and Bile Duct Cancer Drug Development Pipeline Review, 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Pancreatic and Bile Duct Cancer Drug Development Pipeline Review, 2018 provides an overview of the pipeline landscape for pancreatic and bile duct cancer. It provides comprehensive information on the therapeutics under development and key players involved in therapeutic development for pancreatic and bile duct cancer, and features dormant and discontinued products.
Pancreatic cancer is a disease in which malignant (cancer) cells are found in the tissues of the pancreas, a large gland situated in the abdominal cavity that is responsible for the secretion of digestive fluids and insulin.
Signs and symptoms include upper abdominal pain, yellowing of the skin and the whites of the eyes (jaundice), loss of appetite, weight loss, depression and blood clots. Predisposing factors include age, gender, smoking, diabetes and family history. Treatments include surgery, chemotherapy and radiation therapy. There are 759 products in development for this indication.
Bile duct cancer or cholangiocarcinoma are tumors that occur in the bile ducts, a series of tubes in the biliary tract that are essential for the secretion of bile, which plays an important role in digestion. Symptoms include discomfort in the abdomen, loss of appetite, fevers and weight loss. Treatment includes chemotherapy and radiation therapy. There are 133 products in development for this indication.
Molecular targets acted on by products in development for pancreatic and bile duct cancer include vascular endothelial growth factor receptors, programmed cell death protein 1 and signal transducer and activator of transcription 3.
Scope
- Which companies are the most active within the pipeline for pancreatic and bile duct cancer?
- Which pharmaceutical approaches are most prominent at each stage of the pipeline and within each indication?
- To what extent do universities and institutions play a role within this pipeline, compared to pharmaceutical companies?
- What are the most important R&D milestones and data publications to have happened within this field?
Reasons to buy
- Understand the overall pipeline, with an at-a-glance overview of all products in therapeutic development for each indication
- Assess the products in development in granular detail, with an up-to-date overview of each individual pipeline program in each indication, and a comprehensive picture of recent updates and milestones for each
- Analyze the companies, institutions and universities currently operating in the pipeline, and the products being fielded by each of these
- Understand the composition of the pipeline in terms of molecule type, molecular target, mechanism of action and route of administration
Key Topics Covered:
1 Tables & Figures
2 Introduction
2.1 Pancreatic and Bile Duct Cancer Report Coverage
2.2 Pancreatic Cancer - Overview
2.3 Bile Duct Cancer (Cholangiocarcinoma) - Overview
3 Therapeutics Development
3.1 Pancreatic Cancer
3.2 Bile Duct Cancer (Cholangiocarcinoma)
4 Therapeutics Assessment
4.1 Pancreatic Cancer
4.2 Bile Duct Cancer (Cholangiocarcinoma)
5 Companies Involved in Therapeutics Development
5.1 Pancreatic Cancer
5.2 Bile Duct Cancer (Cholangiocarcinoma)
6 Dormant Projects
6.1 Pancreatic Cancer
6.2 Bile Duct Cancer (Cholangiocarcinoma)
7 Discontinued Products
7.1 Pancreatic Cancer
7.2 Bile Duct Cancer (Cholangiocarcinoma)
8 Product Development Milestones
8.1 Pancreatic Cancer
8.2 Bile Duct Cancer (Cholangiocarcinoma)
9 Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- 3-V Biosciences Inc
- 4P-Pharma SAS
- 4SC AG
- AB Science SA
- AbbVie Inc
- AbGenomics International Inc
- Ability Pharmaceuticals SL
- Aclaris Therapeutics Inc
- Actuate Therapeutics Inc
- Adamed Sp z oo
- Aduro BioTech Inc
- Advantagene Inc
- Advenchen Laboratories LLC
- Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc
- AGV Discovery SAS
- AIMM Therapeutics BV
- Alissa Pharma
- Alligator Bioscience AB
- Allinky Biopharma
- Altor BioScience Corp
- Ambrx Inc
- amcure GmbH
- Amgen Inc
- Amplia Therapeutics Pty Ltd
- Anavex Life Sciences Corp
- Andarix Pharmaceuticals Inc
- ANP Technologies Inc
- AntiCancer Inc
- APEIRON Biologics AG
- Apexigen Inc
- Aphios Corp
- Aposense Ltd
- Ariad Pharmaceuticals Inc
- ARMO Biosciences Inc
- ArQule Inc
- Array BioPharma Inc
- Asana BioSciences LLC
- Aslan Pharmaceuticals Pte Ltd
- Astellas Pharma Inc
- AstraZeneca Plc
- Aurigene Discovery Technologies Ltd
- AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc
- Axcentua Pharmaceuticals AB
- Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd
- Bavarian Nordic A/S
- Bayer AG
- BeiGene Ltd
- Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc
- Berg LLC
- BerGenBio ASA
- Bexion Pharmaceuticals LLC
- BeyondSpring Pharmaceuticals Inc
- Bile Duct Cancer (Cholangiocarcinoma)
- BioAtla LLC
- BioLineRx Ltd
- BioMoti Ltd
- Biomunex Pharmaceuticals
- Bionomics Ltd
- BioNTech AG
- Bio-Path Holdings Inc
- Biothera Pharmaceutical Inc
- Biouniversa srl
- BLR Bio LLC
- Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH
- Boston Biomedical Inc
- BriaCell Therapeutics Corp
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Co
- Calithera Biosciences Inc
- Cancer Prevention Pharmaceuticals Inc
- Cantargia AB
- Cantex Pharmaceuticals Inc
- CARsgen Therapeutics Ltd
- CBT Pharmaceuticals Inc
- CCRP Therapeutics GmbH
- Celgene Corp
- Celldex Therapeutics Inc
- Cellectar Biosciences Inc
- Celleron Therapeutics Ltd
- Cellestia Biotech AG
- Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc
- Celprogen Inc
- Celyad SA
- Centrose LLC
- Chem-Master International Inc
- ChemoCentryx Inc
- Chugai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
- Clovis Oncology Inc
- COARE Biotechnology Inc
- Codiak BioSciences Inc
- Concordia International Corp
- Corcept Therapeutics Inc
- Cotinga Pharmaceuticals Inc
- CPL Biologicals Pvt Ltd
- CrystalGenomics Inc
- CTI BioPharma Corp
- Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc
- CytImmune Sciences Inc
- CytomX Therapeutics Inc
- Cytori Therapeutics Inc
- CyTuVax BV
- Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
- Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd
- Debiopharm International SA
- DEKK-TEC Inc
- Delcath Systems Inc
- Denceptor Therapeutics Ltd
- Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc
- Eddingpharm Inc
- Eisai Co Ltd
- Eleison Pharmaceuticals LLC
- Eli Lilly and Co
- Endor Nanotechnologies SL
- Ensol Biosciences Inc
- Enterome Bioscience SA
- Erytech Pharma SA
- Esperance Pharmaceuticals Inc
- Etubics Corp
- Exelixis Inc
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
- Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy
- Felicitex Therapeutics Inc
- FibroGen Inc
- Formation Biologics Inc
- Formosa Laboratories Inc
- Forty Seven Inc
- Fountain Biopharma Inc
- Fujifilm Holdings Corporation
- Fusion Antibodies Ltd
- Galera Therapeutics Inc
- GamaMabs Pharma SA
- Geistlich Pharma AG
- Genelux Corp
- Genentech Inc
- Genisphere LLC
- Genmab A/S
- Genoscience Pharma
- Gilead Sciences Inc
- GlaxoSmithKline Plc
- GlycoMimetics Inc
- Glycotope GmbH
- Golden Biotechnology Corp
- GW Pharmaceuticals Plc
- H3 Biomedicine Inc
- Halozyme Therapeutics Inc
- Heidelberg Pharma AG
- Helix BioPharma Corp
- Hemispherx Biopharma Inc
- Horizon Pharma Plc
- Hutchison MediPharma Ltd
- Icell Kealex Therapeutics LLC
- Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc
- Igenica Biotherapeutics Inc
- Ignyta Inc
- Immix BioPharma Inc
- Immodulon Therapeutics Ltd
- Immune System Key Ltd
- Immunitor Inc
- Immunomedics Inc
- Immunotope Inc
- Immunovo BV
- Immupharma Plc
- Incyte Corp
- Inflection Biosciences Ltd
- Innopharmax Inc
- Innovation Pharmaceuticals Inc
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc
- InteRNA Technologies BV
- Intezyne Technologies Inc
- Inventiva
- InvivoGen Therapeutics
- Io Therapeutics Inc
- Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc
- Ipsen SA
- ISU ABXIS Co Ltd
- Jasco Pharmaceuticals LLC
- Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co Ltd
- Johnson & Johnson
- Juno Therapeutics Inc
- Kalyra Pharmaceuticals Inc
- Karcinolys SAS
- Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc
- Kazia Therapeutics Ltd
- Keystone Nano Inc
- Komipharm International Co Ltd
- Kringle Pharma Inc
- Kuhnil Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
- Kura Oncology Inc
- Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co Ltd
- Lead Discovery Center GmbH
- Leap Therapeutics Inc
- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc
- LIfT BioSciences Ltd
- Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc
- Loxo Oncology Inc
- Lymphocyte Activation Technologies SA
- MabVax Therapeutics Holdings Inc
- Machavert Pharmaceuticals LLC
- MacroGenics Inc
- MaxiVAX SA
- Meabco AS
- Mebiopharm Co Ltd
- MediaPharma SRL
- Medicenna Therapeutics Corp
- MediciNova Inc
- MedImmune LLC
- Merck & Co Inc
- Merck KGaA
- Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc
- Merus NV
- MetaMax Ltd
- Millennium Pharmaceuticals Inc
- Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corp
- Moderna Therapeutics Inc
- Molecular Partners AG
- Molecular Targeting Technologies Inc
- Molecular Templates Inc
- Moleculin Biotech LLC
- Monopar Therapeutics Inc
- Morphotek Inc
- Mycenax Biotech Inc
- NanoCarrier Co Ltd
- NanoVector Inc
- NantKwest Inc
- Nascent Biotech Inc
- Natco Pharma Ltd
- NatureWise Biotech & Medicals Corp
- NBE-Therapeutics AG
- Nektar Therapeutics
- Nerviano Medical Sciences Srl
- NewLink Genetics Corp
- NormOxys Inc
- Northern Biologics Inc
- Northwest Biotherapeutics Inc
- Novartis AG
- Noxxon Pharma AG
- NuCana Plc
- Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB
- OBI Pharma Inc
- Omeros Corp
- Oncodesign SA
- Oncology Research International Ltd
- Oncolytics Biotech Inc
- Oncomatryx Biopharma SL
- OncoMed Pharmaceuticals Inc
- OncoTherapy Science Inc
- Oncovir Inc
- Ono Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
- Opsona Therapeutics Ltd
- Optimum Therapeutics LLC
- Oribase Pharma
- Oryx GmbH & Co KG
- OSE Immunotherapeutics
- Oxford BioTherapeutics Ltd
- Patrys Ltd
- PCI Biotech Holding ASA
- Pfizer Inc
- Pharma Mar SA
- PharmAbcine Inc
- PharmaCyte Biotech Inc
- Pharmedartis GmbH
- Phenex Pharmaceuticals AG
- Phoenix Biotechnology Inc
- Plexxikon Inc
- Polaris Pharmaceuticals Inc
- POP Biotechnologies Inc
- Precision Biologics Inc
- Prescient Therapeutics Ltd
- Propanc Biopharma Inc
- Provecs Medical GmbH
- Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Inc
- Puma Biotechnology Inc
- Purdue Pharma LP
- Puretech Health plc
- Quest PharmaTech Inc
- Quimatryx SL
- Rafael Pharmaceuticals Inc
- RedHill Biopharma Ltd
- Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc
- Rhizen Pharmaceuticals SA
- RS Research
- Sagetis Biotech SL
- Samumed LLC
- Samyang Holdings Corp
- Sanofi
- Sareum Holdings Plc
- SATT North SAS
- Scancell Holdings Plc
- Seattle Genetics Inc
- Selecta Biosciences Inc
- SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc
- Senhwa Biosciences Inc
- Sensei Biotherapeutics Inc
- Shanghai Fudan-Zhangjiang Bio-Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
- Siamab Therapeutics Inc
- Sichuan Kelun Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
- Sierra Oncology Inc
- SignalChem Lifesciences Corp
- SignPath Pharma Inc
- SilaGene Inc
- Silenseed Ltd
- Sillajen Biotherapeutics
- Sino Biopharmaceutical Ltd
- Sirnaomics Inc
- Soricimed Biopharma Inc
- Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc
- Strongbridge Biopharma plc
- Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co Ltd
- Sun BioPharma Inc
- Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd
- Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB
- Symic Biomedical Inc
- Symphogen A/S
- SynCore Biotechnology Co Ltd
- Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc
- Synergys Biotherapeutics Inc
- Synovo GmbH
- SyntheX Inc
- Taiho Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
- Takara Bio Inc
- Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
- Takis Srl
- Targovax ASA
- Taris Biomedical LLC
- Tarveda Therapeutics Inc
- TCR2 Therapeutics Inc
- tella Inc
- Tesaro Inc
- Tiziana Life Sciences Plc
- Tocagen Inc
- Transcriptogen Ltd
- Transgene SA
- Trovagene Inc
- Tyg Oncology Ltd
- Tyme Technologies Inc
- Tyrogenex Inc
- UbiVac LLC
- ValiRx Plc
- VasGene Therapeutics Inc
- Vault Pharma Inc
- Vaxeal Holding SA
- Vaximm AG
- Vaxon Biotech
- VCN Biosciences SL
- Vect-Horus SAS
- Verastem Inc
- VG Life Sciences Inc
- Vicus Therapeutics LLC
- Viralytics Ltd
- Virobay Inc
- ViroStatics srl
- XBiotech Inc
- XuanZhu Pharma Co Ltd
- Zeria Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/tq5vch/pancreatic_and?w=5
Did you know that we also offer Custom Research? Visit our Custom Research page to learn more and schedule a meeting with our Custom Research Manager.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article