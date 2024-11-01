PANCREATIC CANCER ACTION NETWORK AIMS TO "CHANGE THE COURSE" OF THE DISEASE DURING PANCREATIC CANCER AWARENESS MONTH IN NOVEMBER

Leading Nonprofit Highlights Importance of Knowing the Risks, Symptoms, and Early Detection Progress Needed to Improve Survival with the Help of Ambassadors including Melissa Gilbert and Miss America Madison Marsh

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN) is highlighting the importance of early detection of pancreatic cancer and knowing the risks and symptoms as part of this year's month-long campaign, "Change the Course," kicking off today.

Several key efforts will make up PanCAN's Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month plans:

Digital and broadcast PSAs will run throughout the month, highlighting survivor and caregiver stories that demonstrate how early detection can change the course of pancreatic cancer and improve survival. The campaign will also spotlight the latest early detection initiatives and outreach efforts to higher-risk communities, including the Ashkenazi Jewish population and the Black community, who are affected by the disease.





Julie Fleshman, JD, MBA, president and CEO of PanCAN and Miss America Madison Marsh will visit Capitol Hill on November 14 to advocate for increasing the investment in the Pancreatic Cancer Research Program at the Department of Defense (DoD) to $25 million . They will be adding their voices alongside the broader cancer community who are calling on Congress to increase the base budget for the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to $51.3 billion , including $7.934 billion for the National Cancer Institute (NCI). The timing of these meetings is critical, as Congress returns to negotiating the federal budget before the end of the year.



, teamed up with PanCAN to launch a special capsule collection from their lifestyle brand, Modern Prairie. This partnership is dedicated to raising funds and awareness for PanCAN programs as part of Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month this November. Honoring , , and all those affected by the disease, purchases from the Modern Prairie x PanCAN collection will support PanCAN's vital resources, services and research that drive progress for this disease. On November 21 , World Pancreatic Cancer Day, PanCAN will host a free virtual event featuring a panel of special guests discussing the latest in early detection strategies for pancreatic cancer. Moderated by Julie Fleshman, the webinar will feature Madison Marsh along with Anna Berkenblit , MD, MMSc, PanCAN's Chief Scientific and Medical Officer. To register visit pancan.org/WPCD2024.

"Pancreatic cancer today remains one of the most challenging cancers to prevent, diagnose and treat and there is no standard screening test to detect pancreatic cancer early," said Julie Fleshman, JD, MBA, PanCAN's President and CEO. "This month, we hope to change the course of this disease by educating the public about the risks and symptoms of pancreatic cancer and urging Congress to increase the federal investment in research. I am very grateful to Melissa and to Madison and our PanCAN community for sharing their voices and passion to help us with our urgent mission."

"Losing my mom when she was 41 to pancreatic cancer was heartbreaking. She was misdiagnosed when we had no cancer history in our family. She was healthy and didn't have any of the warning signs," said Marsh. "We need more money for research and more focus on this terrible disease. I am thankful for this national platform to use my voice for change and for PanCAN's leadership. I look forward to sharing my story with Congress on Capitol Hill this month and honoring my mom's legacy."

Pancreatic cancer is the third leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the United States and is on track to become the second leading cause. The five-year survival rate of just 13% demands immediate action to save lives. Because symptoms are often vague and mimic other illnesses or conditions, most patients are diagnosed in the late stages of the disease. Finding a pancreatic tumor early, when it can be surgically removed, is critical for survival.

For anyone impacted by the disease, PanCAN Patient Services provides free, in-depth and personalized resources and information on pancreatic cancer. For those who may experience symptoms, they can download a conversation guide to complete and bring to their healthcare provider for a discussion. To educate people about how to reduce their risk of pancreatic cancer, PanCAN created a resource, 7 Steps to Reduce Your Risk, which will be distributed across the country through local PanCAN volunteer affiliates.

