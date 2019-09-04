Pancreatic Cancer Action Network Appoints Columbia Sportswear Executive Lisa Kulok To Board Of Directors

"We are grateful and honored to have Lisa Kulok join the PanCAN board of directors," said Julie Fleshman, JD, MBA, president and CEO of PanCAN. "Lisa's experience will help us as our organization strives to exemplify operational excellence, and we look forward to her guidance and support as we work to improve patient outcomes."

Kulok lost her mother, Carol, to pancreatic cancer in September 2016 after a two-and-a-half-year battle with the disease. Following her diagnosis, her mother found PanCAN and encouraged friends and family to participate in PurpleStride Orange County, the walk to end pancreatic cancer. Kulok serves as Team Captain for Carol's Purple Crusaders and the team has raised more than $50,000 for PanCAN since 2014.

"I'm proud to join PanCAN's board of directors to give back to the organization that provided my mom with support when she needed it most," Kulok said. "My mom was my life's greatest inspiration. No matter how bad her days were, she never gave up hope. I plan to continue her legacy of hope and positivity during my time on PanCAN's board."

PanCAN's board of directors comprises dedicated individuals who are leaders professionally and in their communities with a broad range of expertise, including business, higher education, fundraising, policy, legal issues, finances and board governance. Each member has been personally touched by pancreatic cancer – the world's toughest – and is committed to working with PanCAN to accelerate progress.

About the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network

The Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN) is dedicated to fighting the world's toughest cancer. In our urgent mission to save lives, we attack pancreatic cancer on all fronts: research, clinical initiatives, patient services and advocacy. Our effort is amplified by a nationwide network of grassroots support. We are determined to improve patient outcomes today and to double pancreatic cancer survival.

