Pancreatic Cancer Action Network Welcomes Three New Members to its Coveted Board of Directors

"We are elated to have Scott, Barbara and Karen join the PanCAN team," said Julie Fleshman, JD, MBA, the organization's president and CEO. "Together, they bring decades of experience in both the for-profit and nonprofit sectors and will make invaluable contributions in our fight against the world's toughest cancer."

The five-year survival rate for pancreatic cancer remains at 9 percent and the disease is on track to become the second leading cause of cancer-related death in the United States by 2020. The addition of Griswold, Kenner and Young will help PanCAN meet its aggressive goals and attack pancreatic cancer on all fronts: research, clinical initiatives, patient services and advocacy.

Griswold became a pancreatic cancer advocate after losing a close family friend to the disease. He brings his investment and financial analysis, including experience working alongside David Murdock, along with operational oversight experience to PanCAN. Now retired, Griswold enjoys spending his free time giving back to causes personal to him.

"After a successful business career in finance, I hope my experience will be beneficial in the financial oversight of PanCAN," Griswold said. "I feel very fortunate in my life and want to give back by donating my time and utilizing my past business experience to assist in the fight against pancreatic cancer."

In 2013, Kenner founded Kenner Family Research Fund (KFRF) after her husband died from the disease a mere two months after his pancreatic neuroendocrine cancer diagnosis in 2010. The mission of KFRF is to advance the early detection of pancreatic cancer by promoting collaboration among researchers, government, industry and patient advocacy groups. Published articles resulting from these collaborative forums provide a broader reach of information to the pancreatic cancer community.

"I feel privileged to join the PanCAN Board of Directors and have great respect for the critical work the organization achieves on behalf of patients and families," Kenner said. "With an emerging focus on early detection, I look forward to working alongside other board members to accelerate this conversation in a thoughtful and strategic manner in order to improve quality of life and survival for patients and to change the course of the disease."

Young became a pancreatic cancer advocate after losing her father and her aunt to the disease. Currently, she is the U.S. Pharmaceutical and Life Sciences Leader at PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC). In this role, she leads more than 3,000 colleagues in delivering advisory, tax and assurance businesses. She drives the strategic direction in client service, capabilities and thought leadership.

"My professional experience has given me insight into the experiences cancer patients are faced with," said Young, who has dedicated her career to the fields of biotechnology and pharmaceuticals. "Throughout my career I have seen how companies are passionate about improving patient outcomes and driving innovation towards eradicating cancer. I wanted to extend that mission to my personal life by supporting pancreatic cancer."

About the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network

The Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN) is dedicated to fighting the world's toughest cancer. In our urgent mission to save lives, we attack pancreatic cancer on all fronts: research, clinical initiatives, patient services and advocacy. Our effort is amplified by a nationwide network of grassroots support. We are determined to improve patient outcomes today and to double survival by 2020.

