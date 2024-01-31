Panda Express® to Host One-of-a-Kind Culinary Experience Featuring the Return of Firecracker Shrimp

Panda invites guests to enjoy a premium, five-course tasting menu for four nights only across Los Angeles and New York starting February 13

ROSEMEAD, Calif., Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Panda Express® , the American Chinese trailblazer, is thrilled to announce Firecracker Shrimp is making its return to menus nationwide for a limited time starting February 14, 2024. To celebrate, for the first time ever, Panda is inviting guests to enjoy a one-of-a-kind dinner experience, designed to spark conversations and meaningful connections at the table over delicious food and great company.

At select locations* in Los Angeles, CA and New York, NY, Panda will transform two of its restaurants into elevated dining destinations, inviting fans to a special culinary evening. Guests who are lucky enough to attend the experience in either city will enjoy a five-course prix fixe menu curated by Panda's very own Culinary Innovation Team. Served family-style the menu will include elevated takes on Panda's signature items and will also feature unique American Chinese dishes that will only be available for these experiences. The menu will feature:

Special Amuse Bouche and a Welcome Drink inspired by Panda Crafted Beverages Bread Service: Chinese donut, burrata with honey, sesame seed, chili crisp and scallion, and a side of cilantro jalapeño relish Appetizer: Mongolian beef sandwich made with shaved rib eye, topped with a cheese sauce and onions served with a side of lotus root and yam chips Main Course: The star of the night, Firecracker Shrimp, served with Panda's regional specialties quinoa brown fried rice and an eggplant tofu side Dessert: 'Tea'ramisu made with chiffon cake, milk tea, mascarpone whipped cream

Reservations open today, January 31, 2024, at 3:00 pm PST/6:00 pm EST. Guests will be able to secure their spots by visiting www.PandaExpressReservations.com for either 6:00pm or 8:00pm seatings in Los Angeles or New York. Priced at $38.00 per person, the **prix fixe menu dining experience will last approximately 75 minutes. In the spirit of sparking connections, guests may be seated at a private or communal table. Tickets are limited to approximately 200 seats total per city location; availability for tickets are on a first come, first-served basis and are expected to go fast. A minimum of two (2) tickets is required for booking, with a maximum of four (4) tickets per reservation. Please note this is an 18+ event.

"At Panda, we understand that sharing a meal has the distinct ability to spark connections and create special memories," said Fabiola Del Rio, Vice President of Integrated Marketing Communications at Panda Express. "Through this pop-up dining event, we're thrilled to offer our guests an exclusive shared experience that will be sure to fire up connections over good food and good fun."

To bring this experience to life, Panda has partnered with the acclaimed Olivier Cheng Catering and Events (OCC), the team responsible for bringing some of the most renowned culinary experiences and star-studded events to life like the annual Met Gala and for fashion houses including the likes of Chanel and Hermès. Panda and OCC are flipping the script on what a traditional night at Panda looks like, transporting guests to a private, upscale dining destination for the evening. The premium dining experience will be complete with sit-down service, live music on display by a professional violinist and more surprises.

"It's an honor to partner with Panda on creating these completely customized culinary events," said Olivier Cheng, founder of Olivier Cheng Catering and Events. "By combining Panda's American Chinese culinary expertise with our world-class hospitality service, no detail was spared in the planning process to execute on this vision and deliver a truly exceptional fine-dining experience for our guests. We can't wait for them to be whisked away into the world of a 5-star restaurant for the night!"

After quickly becoming a fan-favorite when Panda originally introduced the dish in 2020, the new American Chinese classic, Firecracker Shrimp gives guests a flavor-packed better-for-you option, made with seared wok-fired shrimp, fresh vegetables and the bold flavors of Sichuan cuisine that are known and loved. Firecracker Shrimp is a premium item with an upcharge of $1.50 for bowls and plates.

For fans that cannot attend the experience, Panda Express will continue the celebration by offering all Panda Rewards® members the opportunity to redeem one free small entree of Firecracker Shrimp with a purchase of a 2-item plate, from February 19 through March 3, 2024, or while supplies last***. Sign up via the free Panda Express mobile app or online at PandaRewards.com.

For more information about Panda Express, visit PandaExpress.com.

*Participating Locations

Los Angeles, CA Location: Panda Express, 2011 Westwood Blvd 90025 Dates: Tuesday, February 13 and Wednesday, February 14 Times: 6:00pm PST seating or 8:00pm PST seating

New York, NY Location: Panda Express, 835 3rd Ave.10022 (3rd Ave. and 51st St.) Dates: Friday, February 16 and Saturday, February 17 Times: 6:00pm EST seating or 8:00pm EST seating



**The special prix fixe menu uses ingredients that contain all the major FDA allergens (peanuts, tree nuts, eggs, fish, shellfish, milk, soy and wheat). All items from this special menu are cooked and prepped in the same kitchen with shared facilities and equipment, meaning allergens could be present in any dish. So unfortunately, if you have strict dietary restrictions or allergies, we cannot accommodate.

***Delivery and other fees may apply. Must be redeemed within two weeks of offer receipt. Limit of one Firecracker Shrimp. Valid at participating Panda Express locations in-store and online at pandaexpress.com or on the Panda Express app. Panda Express reserves the right to cancel, suspend, and modify the offer, or any part of it, for any reason at any time without notice, including, without limitation, if any fraud or technical failure impairs the integrity or proper functioning of the offer. Void where prohibited. See pandaex.press/rewards-terms for Panda Rewards Terms and Conditions.

About Panda Express®

On a mission to inspire better lives, Panda Express is the largest Asian dining concept in the US. Family-owned and operated since 1983 by Co-Founders and Co-CEOs Andrew and Peggy Cherng, Panda Express is best known as a trailblazer for creating a wide variety of industry-first recipes, including its best seller The Original Orange Chicken® and award-winning Honey Walnut Shrimp, which have defined the category of authentic American Chinese cuisine. Each dish at Panda Express is thoughtfully crafted with quality ingredients and inspired by bold Chinese flavors and culinary principles. The restaurant brand has nearly 2,500 locations and has introduced American Chinese cuisine to 11 international countries.

Powered by a global family of associates, Panda Cares®, Panda's philanthropic arm, has raised more than $329 million and has dedicated countless volunteer hours in bettering the health and education for over 15 million youth, as well as supporting communities in need since 1999. In 2021, Panda Express established the Panda CommUnity Fund™ — a five-year, $10 million community investment and response program that supports immediate and sustainable solutions from national and local organizations to uplift diverse groups, including people of color and other marginalized communities. For more information about Panda, visit pandaexpress.com , or find us on Facebook , Instagram, X and TikTok.

About Olivier Cheng Catering & Events

Olivier Cheng Catering and Events prides itself on bringing together a cadre of dedicated, creative individuals to create world class products to inspire an array of the most renowned luxury brands in the world, galas and catering to a discerning social clientele. Over 20 years of experience of catering has brought the company a wide array of events from New York, to locales within the United States, the Caribbean and the Middle East.

Additionally, with the wealth of expertise from our various hospitality projects we bring a unique set of skills to enhance the collaborating environment for special projects and for custom collaborations. The company has a wide range of experience with partnering with luxury brands and Michelin Chefs to create exceptional hospitality experiences. Chef partnerships include Pierre Garnier, Mauro Cologreco, Daniel Humm, Jean-Georges Vongerichten, Marcus Samuelsson, Eric Ramirez (Llama Inn), Chef Junhyun (Atomix), Nina Metayer and Mattia Agazzi (Gucci Osteria Beverly Hills Los Angeles). Global brand consulting partnerships include Hermés, Cartier, Gucci, Suluwasso, Jaeger-LeCoultre amongst others.

SOURCE Panda Express