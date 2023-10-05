Panda Health is Now Open to All Digital Health Companies

News provided by

Panda Health

05 Oct, 2023, 08:35 ET

All digital health companies can showcase their products on the leading platform for hospital technology purchasing

ATLANTA, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Panda Health, a company that connects hospitals and digital health companies, ensuring easier solution identification, selection, and procurement, has announced that they are opening their platform to all healthcare technology companies. 

Prior to today, Panda only allowed a small number of select companies that had undergone extensive evaluation to join their platform and have a vendor listing. Due to popular demand, Panda has now created an opportunity for all digital health companies to showcase their innovative solutions to Panda's hospital members—with no listing fee. 

Panda will continue to invite select digital health companies to participate in their Partner Program, which involves a detailed vetting process to confirm the viability and value of the companies' products.

"The Panda Health platform is transforming how hospitals connect with, explore, and adopt leading digital health technologies," said Ryan Bengtson, MHSA, President and COO, Panda Health. "There are numerous innovative digital health solutions entering the market. By extending platform access to all digital health companies, Panda can better match hospital members to solutions that meet their unique needs and requirements. This is a significant win for both health tech companies and hospitals."

Joining the platform and claiming their listing will allow digital health companies to control the narrative around their solutions and highlight their top capabilities and differentiators. Panda's hospital members can search by category and keyword to find solutions that fit their needs within the platform.

To claim their free listing, digital health companies can sign up here. In mid-October, Panda will release additional information to those who have signed up, enabling them to complete and activate their listing on the Panda Health platform.

Learn more about how Panda is helping hospitals and digital health companies connect for optimal results by contacting [email protected]. For more information on Panda and how they are supporting safer digital health decision making, visit Panda.health.

About Panda Health 
Panda Health transforms how health systems connect with, explore, and adopt leading digital health technologies that improve the lives of patients and providers. Panda's deep market intelligence and personalized guidance de-risks the digital health procurement process. Panda was founded in 2020 through a partnership between CentraCare, Gundersen Health System, and ThedaCare, with the development and investment firm Fitzroy Health.

John Gonda
616.309.4888
[email protected] 

SOURCE Panda Health

Also from this source

New Report Forecasts 'Churn Activity' for Many Digital and Health IT Solutions Acquired During the Pandemic

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.