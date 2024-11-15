Panda Inn Celebrates Grand Reopening, Blending Tradition with Culinary Innovation

Original Pasadena Location Reopens Today and Celebrates 51 Years of Business

PASADENA, Calif., Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Panda Inn, the landmark restaurant that laid the foundation for Panda Restaurant Group, proudly announces the grand reopening of its flagship location in Pasadena, California. Following its most significant renovation in nearly 20 years, Panda Inn reopens its doors, inviting guests into a refreshed space that honors its deep-rooted heritage while embracing modern enhancements.

More than just a restaurant, Panda Inn embodies the immigrant journey and entrepreneurial spirit of the Cherng family, blending family, tradition and innovation. Founded in 1973 by Andrew Cherng and his father, Master Chef Ming-Tsai Cherng, Panda Inn quickly became a beloved destination for original Chinese cuisine, shaped by the family's culinary influences from Yangzhou, Taiwan, Japan, and the United States. The restaurant's success in blending family recipes with American palates paved the way for the creation of Panda Express, known today as the largest Asian dining concept in the United States. This connection—rooted in shared flavors and culinary innovation—remains at the heart of the Panda Restaurant Group's mission to inspire better lives through food.

"Panda Inn is a living tribute to my family, honoring the legacy of my father and those who came before us," said Andrew Cherng, Co-Founder and CEO of Panda Restaurant Group. "With this reopening, we begin a new chapter that celebrates not only our heritage but also how the community has embraced us. It's a renewed opportunity to share the flavors and values that have defined Panda Inn from the start."

The updated Panda Inn menu features a balance of long-time guest favorites, and new, regionally inspired homestyle dishes influenced by Master Chef Ming-Tsai Cherng's culinary roots. Guests can enjoy classic favorites Panda Inn has been known for, like Honey Walnut Shrimp, Orange Chicken, Panda Beef, Kung Pao Chicken alongside new dishes including Yangzhou Lion's Head Meatballs, Yangzhou Shredded Tofu, Taiwanese Braised Pork Rice, Taiwanese Popcorn Chicken and a full sushi menu.

The newly designed Pasadena location brings the Cherng family's journey to life, allowing guests to immerse themselves in the experience. Each design choice and menu addition has been thoughtfully crafted to preserve Panda Inn's legacy while introducing modern touches that reflect the family's passion for connection through food. Key elements include:

All-New Sushi Bar – with delicacies inspired by Japanese cuisine, including oysters on the half shell with yuzu foam, seared A5 wagyu tataki, king salmon carpaccio, and more

– providing both outdoor ambiance for al fresco dining Private Dining Rooms – designed for larger groups of guests to gather, enjoy shared meals, and create new memories

Panda Inn is located at 3488 Foothill Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91107, and is open Sunday – Saturday from 11:00 a.m. – 10 p.m. For reservations or more information, please visit www.pandainn.com.

About Panda Restaurant Group

Founded in 1973 with the opening of Panda Inn in Pasadena, California, Panda Restaurant Group is family-owned and family-led, and dedicated to defining American Chinese cuisine and inspiring better lives together.

Panda Inn, a culinary institution, offers a captivating dining experience that blends authentic regional Chinese flavors with innovative twists. This beloved restaurant invites guests to embark on a culinary journey, savoring time-honored recipes and modern interpretations.

In 1983, Panda Express was born, revolutionizing the fast-casual dining industry. Under the visionary leadership of Co-Founders and Co-CEOs Andrew and Peggy Cherng, Panda Express pioneered iconic dishes like The Original Orange Chicken® and award-winning Honey Walnut Shrimp. With nearly 2,500 locations across the United States and 11 international countries, Panda Express continues to delight taste buds worldwide, offering a bold and authentic Chinese culinary experience.

Beyond exceptional food, Panda Restaurant Group is committed to making a positive impact on communities. Through Panda Cares®, the company's philanthropic arm, over $375 million has been raised and countless volunteer hours dedicated to improving the health and education of over 15 million youth. The Panda CommUnity Fund™, launched in 2021, further solidifies this commitment by investing $10 million over five years to support diverse communities.

