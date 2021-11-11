Panda Kitchen & Bath Unveils New Factory in Thailand

MIAMI, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Panda USA (also known as Panda Kitchen & bath), a global leader in the manufacturing and sales of wood cabinetry celebrated the grand opening of their latest facility, a 300,000 square foot factory in Surat Thani, Thailand. Panda USA also owns factories in China, Myanmar, and Malaysia. The grand opening of the factory occurred on the 21st of October with a celebration which hosted public officials to include the Deputy Minister of Commerce, Mr. Sinit Lertkrai.

Panda USA which takes pride in high quality solid wood cabinetry saw an opportunity with Surat Thani, as the province is rich in natural resources to include rubber trees. This relationship between Panda USA and the province of Surat Thani will be a symbiotic one, as the new factory will greatly affect the local economy in a positive way with the creation of over 3,500 jobs. The economic impact will be substantial.

Sean Huang, President of Panda USA stated: "With the help of Deputy Ministry of Commerce, Mr. Sinit Lertkrai, we at Panda USA were able to create this factory in Surat Thani. Manufacturing in Surat Thani guarantees that Panda USA will continue to create high quality solid wood cabinetry, at below market prices. We look forward to creating a mutually beneficial relationship with the Surat Thani public."

Founded in 2002 by the Huang family, Panda USA set themselves apart by creating high quality solid wood cabinetry at below market prices. Their business model centered around controlling manufacturing and distribution which allowed Panda USA to maintain top quality products and service to the end consumer.

