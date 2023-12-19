Panda Trading Systems and Pay.com Unveil Seamless Integration, Elevating Trading Experience for Brokers and their Clients

Strategic Partnership Delivers Unparalleled Trading Capabilities by Merging Pay.com's Advanced Payment Solutions with Panda Trading Systems' Flagship Platform

HAIFA, Israel, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Panda Trading Systems, a fintech company with over 17 years of experience in providing tailored brokerage solutions, has announced the full integration of its platform with Pay.com's payment solution. This strategic partnership aims to combine the strengths of both companies' products to deliver an unparalleled trading experience for the online trading segment.

The integration marks a significant enhancement for Panda Trading Systems users, providing them with a streamlined and user-friendly avenue to manage their payment accounts seamlessly via the Pay.com platform. This collaborative effort ensures a more cohesive and efficient experience, allowing Panda Trading Systems users to navigate and oversee their financial transactions with ease through the comprehensive services offered by Pay.com. This strategic integration reflects a commitment to enhancing user convenience and fostering a synergistic environment between Panda Trading Systems and Pay.com platforms.

Or Gold, Head of Commercial Operations in Panda Trading Systems, expressed his excitement about the integration, highlighting the complementary nature of the two companies' offerings. He emphasized that the collaboration would make their offerings more appealing to new and existing brokers, providing the most advanced CRM and the most powerful payment platform with the ability to communicate with each other.

According to Tal Goldstein, Director and Head of Acquiring at Pay.com, the integration is a significant milestone for the company, as it allows them to expand their reach and provide a seamless payment experience for their clients. The partnership with Panda Trading Systems will enable them to offer a comprehensive solution that meets the needs of brokers and clients alike.

About Panda Trading Systems

Panda Trading Systems, with over 17 years of experience, has built a strong reputation for providing off-the-shelf turnkey solutions and custom developments in the brokerage ecosystem. The company is known for its commitment to creating technology tailored to each business's specific requirements, along with ongoing training and aftermarket support.

About Pay.com

Pay.com is a leading provider of payment solutions, offering a range of services to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company's platform is designed to provide a seamless payment experience, with a focus on security, reliability, and ease of use.

