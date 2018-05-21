Panda Viva Clothing Launches Limited Edition Graffiti Line Sparked by Sponsorship of the Graffiti Fortnite Mansion Art Installation in Las Vegas

Adding even more excitement to the project, acclaimed internet personality Tyler Blevins, known as "Ninja", who boasts more than 7 million followers, gave approval to have his famous Fortnite character painted on the entranceway of the mansion.

Scott Balotin, Executive Vice President of Marketing for Panda Viva Clothing states, "We are thrilled to partner with the Graffiti Fortnite Mansion and its team of well-known artists from Australia, Germany, North and South America, and the UK. This unique, graffiti art installation will be appreciated by millions of fans of the Fortnite video game and art enthusiasts worldwide."

Panda Viva Clothing customers can purchase the graffiti art-inspired line of apparel, accessories, and more––exclusively online at pandaviva.com.

A sneak peak video showcasing a time-lapse of the entire Graffiti Mansion Project will be released today on Izadi's popular YouTube channel (www.youtube.com/user/ArmanIzadi/videos).

Panda Viva is a premium, against the grain clothing company uniting creatives through apparel, accessories and products that inspire self expression.

