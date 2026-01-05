PANDAG to Showcase G1 Commercial Autonomous Mower with LiDAR at CES 2026

Modular system built for large-scale site maintenance, combining RTK, 4G, LiDAR, and AI Vision for real-world commercial performance

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PANDAG will officially unveil the LiDAR version of its G1 commercial autonomous mower at CES 2026. Built for large-scale operations, the G1 uses a combination of RTK, 4G, LiDAR, and AI Vision to support fully autonomous mowing across expansive commercial environments. It can cover up to 12 acres per day.

PANDAG G1 with LiDAR autonomous mower in commercial landscaping.

The G1 addresses two critical challenges in landscaping: the limited automation of traditional commercial mowers and the operational constraints of many robotic systems. With a 48-inch cutting width and the ability to mow grass up to 6 feet tall, the G1 is built for high-volume, commercial use across golf courses, parks, solar fields, and other large green spaces.

Its base station-free navigation system uses RTK and 4G to deliver centimeter-level positioning accuracy, enabling precise movement and reliable map management. The G1 also supports multi-site deployment, centralized fleet control, and autonomous return-to-charge capability.

The G1 integrates RTK, LiDAR, and AI Vision to stay on course, even in irregular layouts or low-signal conditions. It adapts to unexpected changes, continues operating during brief interruptions, and performs automatic night-time recharging to ensure all-day performance. Its obstacle detection system is optimized for safety in commercial settings.

PANDAG will also demonstrate a new trimmer module at CES 2026. This feature enables precise edge trimming along pathways and around obstacles. Additional tire options are available for improved traction on uneven surfaces. Future attachments are in development to expand the G1's functionality. These include modules for spraying, on-site transport, snow removal, and more. Together, they position the G1 as a flexible platform for commercial landscaping tasks.

About PANDAG

PANDAG is a technology-driven company focused on smart equipment for commercial applications. PANDAG builds autonomous robotics for large and complex outdoor environments, bringing commercial-grade autonomy to a category long reliant on manual, repetitive work.

Visit PANDAG at CES 2026

Las Vegas Convention Center

North Hall, Booth #8031

SOURCE PANDAG