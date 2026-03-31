PandaGuarantee Launches Rent Guarantor Service in New York City

Protecting Landlords Against Tenant Default and Expanding Housing Access for Renters

NEW YORK, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PandaGuarantee, an Austin, Texas based lease guarantor company, today announced the launch of its institutional lease guarantee product for renters and landlords across the five boroughs of New York City. The company provides landlords and property managers with a fully backed guarantee against tenant default for the duration of the lease term, giving property owners financial protection while lowering the barrier to approval for renters.

The launch addresses a well-documented affordability gap in the New York City rental market, where qualification requirements often shut out otherwise creditworthy renters. This includes international professionals, freelancers, gig workers, and recent graduates, who struggle to meet the income-to-rent thresholds or credit score required by most landlords.

PandaGuarantee's surety bond is backed by Crum & Forster, a national specialty insurance carrier partner rated A+ by AM Best. Renters pay a one-time annual fee of 3%–8% of their total yearly rent to obtain the guarantee, protecting the property owner.

"The rental market works best when landlords and renters both feel protected. We built PandaGuarantee to do exactly that — expanding access for renters who deserve a fair shot at housing, while giving property owners a reliable, institutionally backed guarantee against tenant default." — Tom DeRose, CEO, PandaGuarantee

PandaGuarantee differentiates on three dimensions: fast tenant approvals, much faster claims handling for landlords, and lower fees for renters. As tenant protection laws in New York continues to evolve, the company is positioned to give landlords a financially sound guaranty that provides recourse against default regardless of the regulatory environment, while simultaneously expanding access to housing for renters who have historically been screened out by income requirements alone.

The platform is currently available to renters and property managers across New York City. For more information, visit PandaGuarantee.com.

Media Contact:

Tom DeRose, Co-founder of PandaGuarantee

[email protected]

PandaGuarantee.com

Photos:

https://www.prlog.org/13136416

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE PandaGuarantee