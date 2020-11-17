Pandemic Causes Surge in Demand for Cloud-Based Compliance in North America: Lawtech Firm LegalRM Launches LegalRM, Inc. in Boulder, Colorado

BOULDER, Colo., Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- London lawtech firm LegalRM, makers of the leading secure cloud-based information governance platform, has launched LegalRM, Inc. — an independent North American division based in Boulder, Colorado to cover its rapidly growing list of clients in North America.

The move, which includes the opening of a second HQ, comes due to a surge in demand for iCompli, the company's flagship suite of remote integrated records management tools. The global pandemic has further accelerated demand for Legal RM's iCompli suite, as it becomes ever more important to remotely, securely, and promptly employ best practice in compliance.

"We have seen a dramatic increase in interest of our Information Governance platform from North America-based clients due to COVID-19; the need to remotely and securely access records and documents has never been higher," says Legal RM's CEO, Christopher Giles.

The opening of LegalRM, Inc. in Boulder, Colorado (August 2020) forms part of Legal RM.'s strategy to expand its global portfolio while meeting the demands of its growing list of clients in NA. The formation of LegalRM, Inc., along with the hiring of US-born staff, also allows the company to offer services to clients that require compliance with International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR).

Industry veteran Kandace Donovan (of LegalKEY, The Frayman Group, and Elegrity) has been hired as VP of LegalRM, Inc. to lead the delivery and support team and to continue managing growth in the NA market from the new HQ.

"We're pleased with the growth we've seen in our US client base and realized that creating a LegalRM US entity was the best way to address the some of the compliance requirements our clients are facing. Additionally, it puts us in a better position for hiring and growing our US team," says Kandace.

Adopters of the iCompli suite include top law firms in the UK and US, including Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC, Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP, Shoosmiths LLP, Clyde & Co LLP, Baker & McKenzie LLP, as well as blue chip organizations from various industry sectors.

For more information regarding Legal RM, Inc.(www.legal-rm.com) — the company's new North American division — along with its global leading cloud-based compliance software, iCompli, please contact Kandace Donovan at LegalRM, Inc.: 3260 47th Street, #202A, Boulder, CO, 80301; [email protected]; 844 289 8529.

