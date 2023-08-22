Pandemic-Driven Digitalization in Healthcare Fuels Global Digital Health Market to $857.2 Billion by 2030 with Telehealth & AI Integration

22 Aug, 2023, 11:45 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Health: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Digital Health estimated at US$216.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$857.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 18.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
mHealth, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 19.3% CAGR and reach US$429.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Digital Health Systems segment is readjusted to a revised 14.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $89.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 22.7% CAGR
The Digital Health market in the U.S. is estimated at US$89.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$99.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 22.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 14.9% and 17.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 16.1% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 679 Featured) -
- AdvancedMD, Inc.
- AirStrip Technologies LP
- Allscripts Healthcare, LLC
- Apple Inc.
- AT&T Communications, LLC
- Athenahealth, Inc.
- Biotelemetry, Inc.
- Capsule Technologies, Inc
- Cerner Corporation
- Cisco Systems, Inc
- eClinicalWorks
- iHealth Labs Inc
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- McKesson Corporation
- Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.
- Siemens Healthineers GmbH
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Review of the World Economy in 2021 and Beyond
- With IMF Making an Upward Revision of Global GDP for 2022, Companies Remain Bullish About an Economic Comeback
- World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022
- Digital Healthcare Gains Spotlight Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
- Digital Health to Evolve into an Ecosystem
- Covid-19 Pandemic Expedites Adoption of Telemedicine
- Telehealth Visits in the U.S (In Million) for the Year 2020
- Global Number of Telemedicine Patients (In Million) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2023 & 2025
- Remote Healthcare to Become Mainstay
- Pandemic Drives Prominence of Healthcare Analytics
- Healthcare Organizations Stay Ahead of Pandemic Needs by Exploiting Predictive Analytics
- Mobile Health Gains Increased Attention Amid the Pandemic
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Digital Health: An Introduction
- Market Outlook
- Geographic Landscape
- Digital Health Investments Exhibit Solid Trajectory in 2021
- Key Areas of Funding
- US Digital Health Funding in US$ Billion: 2011-2021
- Number of Mega Deals (US$ 100 Million +) in DigitalHealth Space: 2018-2021
- Top Funded Clinical Indications (in US$ Billion): 2020 & 2021
- Top Funded Digital Health Categories (in US$ Million): 2021
- Direct-to-consumer and Flexible Business Models Experience Solid Gains
- Digital Health Investments: Pulsating Areas
- Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- COVID-19 Pandemic Accelerates Digitalization in Healthcare
- Industry to Drive Demand for Simplified Digital Workflows
- Digital Twins, Simulations to Open New Treatment
- Factors Defining Future Growth Trajectory
- Startups Flock the Digital Therapeutics Market
- Select Digital Therapeutics Startups
- Pandemic Pulls Up Lever for Digital Mental Healthcare
- Increasing Popularity of Telehealth Draws Attention
- Growing Role of Telemedicine Apps During COVID-19 Pandemic
- Amidst the Rise in Adoption of Telehealth/Telemedicine Services, Blockchain Emerges as a Critical Technology for the Sector
- Virtual Collaboration Gains Significance
- Telemedicine Holds Promise for Chronic Conditions
- Healthcare Analytics Adoption to Grow Further amid COVID-19 Recovery
- Strategies to Derive Value from Healthcare Analytics
- Big Data Analytics Playing a Pivotal Role in Healthcare
- Global Healthcare Data Generated: 2014, 2020, and 2025 (in exabytes)
- "The Cloud" is a Perfect Fit for Healthcare Big Data
- Need for Healthcare Analytics to Pivot Diverse Functions
- Predictive Analytics Made More Important by COVID-19 Crisis
- Growing Importance of Big Data in Mobile Health Applications
- Industry Witnesses Wider Adoption of AI & Predictive Analytics in Healthcare
- Select Use Cases
- Hospitals Bet on Actionable Insights from AI & Predictive Analytics to Treat & Triage Patients amid COVID-19
- Wearable Gadgets Bring in Healthcare Disruption
- Personalized Medicine to Benefit from Digital Technologies
- Global Wearable Technology Market by Application: 2021
- AI Robots Set to Transform Healthcare Industry
- mHealth Care: A Prominent RisingTrend in Digital Healthcare Market
- Rise in Integration of AI in Mobile Health Apps
- Proliferation of Smart Devices Bodes Well for Market Growth
- Smartphone Adoption as Share of Total Population: 2016-2021
- Mobile Healthcare Gains Momentum amid the Pandemic
- Eminence of Cloud-based apps in the Mobile Health Care Industry
- Inclination of Young Consumers Towards Digital Health Technology: Opportunity in Store
- Shortage of Medical Professionals: Mobile Medical Apps Come to the Rescue
- Physicians Density Per 1000 Population in Select Countries: 2019
- Partnering with Technology Majors to Spur Innovation
- Cloud Computing: An Expanding Paradigm
- Artificial Intelligence to Play a Significant Role in Automation and Improving Clinical Outcomes
- Global Healthcare Artificial Intelligence Market by Application: 2021
- Augmented Reality Transforms Medical Treatment
- ER to Take Clinical Training and Treatment by Storm
- Regulations Fostering Digital Health
- Digital Health Becomes Key Focus Area for US FDA
- Regulation for AI & ML-based Software
- Reauthorization of PDUFA & MDUFA
- Integrated Diagnostics: A Fast Growing Space
- Surgeons Use Video-Conferencing as an Educational Tool
- Growing Focus on Reducing Healthcare Costs Bolsters Market Growth
- World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017-2023
- Chronic Diseases Management and Associated Costs Drive Medical Apps Adoption
- Chronic Disease Management in Developed Countries (2019): Percentage Distribution of Patient Population by Chronic Disease Type in the US, Germany, and UK
- Rapidly Aging World Population & COVID-19 Induced Re-Focus on Aging-In-Place to Drive Demand
- Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050
- ISSUES AND CHALLENGES
- Protecting Patient Integrity and Building Trust: A Major Challenge
- Cyber Security, and Maintaining Regulatory Compliance
- Recruiting, Training, and Retaining the Best Talent
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pe9fl7
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article