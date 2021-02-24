Pandemic Forces Nonprofits to Go Digital

DENVER, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With in-person fundraisers and donor events sidelined by the pandemic, non-profits are realizing that their digital presence is critical now more than ever to raise funds. According to a survey from the Charities Aid Foundation of America, only 49.4% of nonprofits have created new digital opportunities for donors since March 2020.

"While it's unquestionable that many donors have had to pull back their giving because of the pandemic, there are still donors who are ready and able to give," said Taylor Rosty, Managing Director for Lasso Digital, a marketing firm that specializes in serving the communication needs of non-profit organizations. "It's just a matter of reaching them, and frankly, many nonprofits aren't prepared. They're fighting with outdated websites they don't know how to edit and trying to learn how to use social media on the fly to reach donors."

Rosty said to succeed with their fundraising during the pandemic, organizations need updated, mobile-friendly web sites that allow donors to give online, active social media channels where donors can get to know and engage with the organization, and a robust email communication strategy.

Teresa Devine, Development Director at Seniors' Resource Center, said that her nonprofit has scrambled to update and improve its digital presence. "Before, social media was viewed as a nice-to-have," she said. "Now, we are learning quickly to harness social media as a critical tool in helping us reach donors and clients as well as grow our relationship with our community partners."

Lara Jakubowski, Senior Consultant at La Piana Consulting, a foundation and nonprofit consultancy, said, "The winners post-COVID will be the nonprofits who were able to maintain and grow relationships with donors and right now, by definition, that has to be online. Audiences are shifting and after COVID they will be more reliant on digital communications."

Rosty with Lasso Digital said that even after the pandemic eases its grip on society, investments made now in digital infrastructure will pay dividends for non-profits. "The world is headed in a digital direction. Many nonprofits were able to resist this change pre-pandemic, but now, many are finding it essential to adapt."

