Pandemic has Los Angeles Entrepreneur Julieanne O'Connor on Mission: Heal Happiness

The novel coronavirus has people thinking more about the future. As Los Angeles breaks global records for COVID-19 case spikes, people now more than ever are seriously considering the impacts. Surrounded by death, depression, suicide, and financial ruin, O'Connor is on a mission this year to create positive change. O'Connor knows as well as anyone that simplifying and prioritizing what matters most is crucial to a fulfilling life.

"As an entrepreneur, a peaceful mindset depends heavily on clarifying your values," O'Connor says. "It also means building a sustainable business that gives back and can ultimately be sold without leaving money on the table."

After experiencing burnout herself while over-working to mitigate pandemic-related damage, O'Connor decided to gather the best people and implement the highest quality of advice, such as that given by the best-selling co-author of Rich Dad Poor Dad, Sharon Lechter, in her new book Exit Rich.

"During these uncertain times, it is essential to find ways to adjust and adapt your business to serve your clients at the highest level possible," Lechter explains. "This not only benefits your customers but also increases the value of your business. Many businesses had their best year ever in 2020 because they found ways to serve their customers in a scalable way that resulted in better profits as well as higher valuations."

In 2021, O'Connor will spread her message -- that already too many people have paid the price for being disconnected, not to mention trading time for money. O'Connor encourages collaborating with others, and outsourcing tasks such as social media management to leverage time and influence.

Sharon Lechter is internationally recognized as a financial literacy expert, keynote speaker and business mentor. She is a New York Times Bestselling author, successful entrepreneur, philanthropist, and has a 35-year career as a licensed CPA. She has advised two U.S. Presidents on financial literacy. Sharon co-authored the international bestseller Rich Dad Poor Dad, and 14 other books in the Rich Dad series.

In 2008, when the economy crashed, Lechter was asked by the Napoleon Hill Foundation to help re-energize the teachings of the organization's namesake. Her best-selling books with the Foundation include Three Feet from Gold, Outwitting the Devil, Think and Grow Rich for Women and Success and Something Greater. She is also featured in the movie Think and Grow Rich: The Legacy and on the national television series World's Greatest Motivators. Sharon is currently launching her newest title, Exit Rich to support entrepreneurs in building value and scalability in their businesses so they can be in the position of greatest potential.

Julieanne O'Connor is an award-winning author, actor, speaker, and strategist who works with high-achieving CEOs and dentists to help them prioritize what matters in work and life. Her books include Spelling It Out for Your Career and Spelling It Out for Your Man. O'Connor's newest book Healing Happiness is expected to be released in 2021.

