Pandemic Impact Offers Opportunity for Golf Turnaround in Global Power Lawn & Garden Market

CLEVELAND, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new Freedonia Group analysis finds that an expected rise in golf tourism in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic will boost growth in commercial markets for power lawn and garden equipment globally, particularly in countries that are already popular golf destinations, including:

United States

Mexico

Argentina

France

Netherlands

Sweden

Spain

United Kingdom

Australia

India

Golfing surged in popularity during the pandemic, and golf course industry efforts to retain new and returning golfers could yield lasting market opportunities for power lawn and garden equipment suppliers going forward.

Golf Course Market Holds Potential for Renewed Strength Post Pandemic

The global golf course industry is mature and has struggled for most of the 2010s due to over-building of courses in the US in the late 1990s and early 2000s. Then COVID-19 struck. Like consumer gardening, participation in golf boomed during the pandemic, as the sport represented a leisure activity compatible with social distancing efforts:

Measured in rounds played, golf activity spiked in both the US (the world's largest golf market) and Western Europe .

. However, the impact on industry revenue was tempered by other changes required by the pandemic, including the closure of clubhouses and pro shops.

As a result, opportunities for power lawn and garden equipment sales were dampened, and the number of active golf courses fell in 2020, continuing the long-term trend.

Through 2025, the number of golf courses active worldwide is expected to increase slightly, although course closures in the US are expected to continue. However, there is potential for a more significant reversal of long-term declines if the industry can succeed in retaining golfers who increased their participation in 2020.

Global Commercial Market for Power Lawn & Garden Equipment to Grow 2.7% Per Year Through 2025

Global Power Lawn & Garden Equipment is now available from the Freedonia Group. This study examines the global market for power lawn and garden equipment. Historical data for 2010, 2015, and 2020 and forecasts for 2025 and 2030 for manufacturers' shipments, demand, imports, and exports are provided in current dollar terms (which are not adjusted for inflation). Demand totals at the country level are also presented in local currency terms. Major power sources and markets are also analyzed.

Demand by product is presented for:

lawn mowers

turf and grounds mowers

chainsaws

trimmers and edgers

other equipment (e.g., blowers, vacuums, and sweepers; chipper/shredders; garden tractors; hedge trimmers; power tillers; and snow blowers)

parts and attachments (e.g., mower blades, replacement chains for chainsaws, replacement batteries, snow plows and attachment-type snow blowers, and multi-tool attachments)

Demand is also presented by power source (engine-driven, cordless electric, and battery-powered equipment) and by market (consumer, commercial).

