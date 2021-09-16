Pandemic-Induced Uncertainty Sparks Unprecedented Growth in Career Changes

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For many Americans, the pandemic has triggered a great reassessment of their careers. Facing a threat like COVID-19 has led many people to re-evaluate what they want, what they enjoy, and what makes them happy. As a result, people are quitting their jobs in record numbers. According to a Wall Street Journal analysis, Americans are starting new businesses at the fastest rate in more than a decade, with 3.2 million applications for employer identifications numbers this year.

Alicia D. Reece Alicia D. Reece

For those embarking on new endeavors, success can be within easy reach - Alicia D. Reece, certified executive coach, talent strategist, and speaker, today released her groundbreaking new book, Driven to Thrive: 10 Proven Strategies to Excel, Expand, & Elevate Your Career and Life. In this invaluable book, Alicia, who draws over twenty years of experience as an HR leader, executive coach, business consultant, shares her #1 game-changing secret to personal and professional success – Emotional Intelligence.

"When people are at a crossroads, it's important to get out of their own head and look within their heart to figure out what's really important," states Reece. "This can be done by harnessing one's emotional intelligence, a set of emotional and social skills that allow people to understand how to 'show up' and effectively manage relationships, decisions, and stress associated with their career and life."

Ninety percent of successful people have that one valuable trait in common - high emotional intelligence – and Alicia drives that point home in her book. Those who possess it experience an elevation in their leadership impact and transformative career results, because they have mastered the ability to manage the relationship with themselves and others.

Driven to Thrive reveals ten proven strategies to excel, expand, and elevate readers' careers and lives. It equips readers with the right strategies, tools, resources, and relationships to confidently implement during their career transitions. Readers will learn how to supercharge their career, navigate career crossroads, and communicate with confidence.

"Driven to Thrive is an excellent read that will leave you inspired, motivated, and most importantly, armed with proven best practices to use in elevating your career and life," notes Clifford Samuel, Senior Vice President of Global Patient Solutions at Gilead Sciences (1996 -2020). If you're evaluating your career, transitioning into a new role, or desiring to impact your organization as a positive leader, let Driven to Thrive serve as your go-to GPS for success."

For more information about Alicia D. Reece or to order a copy of Driven to Thrive, please visit www.driventothrivebook.com.

About Alicia D. Reece

Alicia D. Reece is a certified Executive Coach, Corporate Consultant and Facilitator, Talent Strategist, Author, and Speaker. She brings over 20 years of global experience working with an array of Fortune 500 and enterprise clients, including: KPMG, Cisco, LinkedIn, Gilead Sciences, Kite Pharmaceutical, Lyft, FedEx, Salesforce, Warner Brothers, and others. She is also the Founder and Principal of The Reece Group, an executive coaching and corporate consulting firm offering results and impact-driven strategies that energize employees and cultivate high performing teams.

Media Contact:

Marqui MacLachlan, Assistant Account Executive

Interdependence Public Relations

[email protected]

425-922-0520

SOURCE Alicia D. Reece