Pandemic Inspires Publishing Company to Expand its Guides for Healing Techniques That Can Be Done at Home

BETHESDA, Md., July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Like many health-care professionals, physical therapist Laura Di Franco's practice was profoundly impacted by the COVID-19 lockdown. Di Franco used her downtime to think about ways health-care professionals like her could help people stay healthy when they were not allowed to practice their arts in person. When she reached out on Facebook to fellow practitioners asking if anyone was interested in submitting a chapter for a new book on self-care techniques, she received instant commitments from 25 people; the enthusiastic response confirmed her belief that she was on to something.

Brave Healer Productions, her year-old book publishing company, just released its second volume in its series, The Ultimate Guide to Self-Healing Techniques, on July 1, and has all the authors it needs for its third volume due out in October.

Di Franco is now accepting applications for a fourth volume. Invited to apply are health-care professionals such as physical therapists, massage therapists, and mind and body experts, who would like to write a chapter. An application can be submitted here.

Di Franco describes the book series as "a collection of powerful, holistic practices and tools you can do at home. Each edition features 25 experts who specialize in different, unique modalities for peak mind, body, soul health and wellness. The authors share themselves, their authentic stories, and their passions as well as teaching transformative self-treatment techniques and practices that address physical, mental, emotional and/or spiritual health."

Laura Di Franco, MPT, has almost three decades of expertise in holistic physical therapy and has published ten books. In addition to the self-healing guides her other titles under the Brave Healing Production imprint include Your High Vibe Business: A Strategic Workbook for Badass Entrepreneurial Success and Living, Healing & Tae Kwon Do: A Memoir to Inspire Your Inner Warrior. A full list of services offered by Brave Healing Productions can be found here.

