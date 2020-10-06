Pandemic Marketing Assessment Empowers Companies to Survive and Thrive in the Time of COVID

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Small and mid-sized businesses have been especially hard-hit by COVID-19. Without marketing experience, or a team of marketing professionals to help, many struggle day-to-day to keep their businesses running. The team at Target Rich Solutions has put together a Pandemic Marketing Assessment that lays out marketing strategies that act as a springboard to help businesses quickly get back to work.

The assessment provides go-to-market recommendations and a full digital media platform that includes search engine optimization, pay-per-click strategies, analytics and more. Step by step instructions for activating the digital media platform and recommendations for website improvement, digital content optimization and product/service delivery make it easy for business owners to fuel their business growth immediately.

David Sparks, the General Manager at Target Rich Solutions, and his team of seasoned marketing pros, created this assessment to help friends and family who needed some help getting back to business. The results people achieved were remarkable and the Target Rich Solutions team decided to offer this fast-start marketing plan to trade groups and any small and mid-sized businesses that needed help getting revenue flowing again at a fraction of what it would normally cost.

"Everyone is struggling in a volatile, uncertain, unprecedented business climate," explained Sparks. "We know we can help businesses recover from the impact of the pandemic by creating custom-crafted plans built to respond to changing demand, increased competition and a marketplace that is in flux."

Sparks and his team can help businesses rethink how they go to market and how technology supports it. To address today's digitally driven consumer, even small firms have to think digital and the role of mobile. People can check out the Pandemic Marketing Assessment here: https://targetrichsolutions.com/fast-start-plan/

Who Is Target Rich Solutions?

Target Rich Solutions is a forward-thinking firm committed to accelerating the use of digital technology in firms of all sizes. Founded in 2005, Target Rich Solutions is powered by a group of marketing veterans with high profile experience in more than seventy market sectors.

Target Rich Solutions serves clients in Canada, Latin America and across the USA.

Contact: David Sparks, General Manager, 312 933 7683 or [email protected]

https://targetrichsolutions.com/

