Pandemic paradox: Global housing markets continued to surge strongly upwards during the year to Q2

Recently, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) revised its 2020 forecast for the global economy to a contraction of 4.9%, down from its earlier projection of a 3% decline. The agency predicts that all regions of the world will experience negative growth this year.

Despite the significant economic slowdown, recent trends suggest the rises in housing markets will continue. The boost to asset values as a result of quantitative easing appear to be outweighing the negative economic impact of the crisis.

The strongest housing markets in our survey during the year to Q2 2020 included: Turkey (+11.59%), Makati CBD, Philippines (+11.52%), Germany (+10.85%), Slovak Republic (+9.13%), and Estonia (+8.28%), using inflation-adjusted figures.

The biggest y-o-y house-price declines were in Egypt (-17%), Pakistan (-4.62%), Puerto Rico (-4.44%), Malta (-3.51%), and Dubai, UAE (-3.27%), again using inflation-adjusted figures.

https://www.globalpropertyguide.com/investment-analysis/Pandemic-paradox-Global-housing-markets-continued-to-rise-strongly-in-Q2-defying-the-pandemic

SOURCE Global Property Guide

