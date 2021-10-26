Pandemic pressures don't apply in certain auto aftermarkets

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the auto industry has held its breath amidst pandemic-fueled inventory and chip shortages, dealers of certain aftermarket services have been trying to catch theirs. Eastman Performance Films, LLC (Eastman), manufacturer of the high-end, self-healing auto-paint protection film LLumar® Valor, has heard the same message from their independent network of authorized dealers across the U.S.: business has been "better than ever" during the pandemic.

Hunter Garwood, sales manager of All Pro Window Films & Wraps, a multi-generational, family-owned business in Raleigh, North Carolina, reported the company already has surpassed its 3rd-quarter 2020 sales by more than $400,000. The company had a record-breaking year in 2020, so Garwood is eager to see the final 2021 sales report.

"During the past 18 months, we've seen an influx of customers driving all types of new vehicles, from exotic to basic," said Garwood. "Whether they own a Bugatti, a Tesla or a mid-priced car, our customers want to protect their investment and keep it looking like it just rolled off the showroom floor. Last month we wrapped a Honda Accord."

The story is similar for LLumar dealers across the country. The pandemic has left many people with the means and desire to purchase new vehicles – as well as the time to research how best to maximize and protect those purchases.

"Our customers have evolved," said Nate Brazell, owner of Ntx Clear Bra in Plano, Texas, another LLumar-authorized dealer. "Ten years ago, paint-protection films or applications were virtually unknown to anyone outside of the exotic car set. Today, we have customers coming to us and asking for products by name – or being referred by friends who had their cars done. They see it as a value-add, and these days they have the income to add the value."

For Eastman, the focus is on keeping its popular LLumar products in stock and available to their dealers, car dealerships and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

Pandemic pressures don't apply in certain auto aftermarkets/Oct. 26, 2021/ Page 2 of 2

"Our customers are seeing an unprecedented demand for paint protection products, like Valor, during a time when auto inventories are still relatively low," said Erin Bernhardt, general manager, Eastman Performance Films. "When inventories return to normal and more new cars are purchased, we anticipate an even greater demand for our products and aftermarket services in general. We are working with our suppliers and our production facility in Martinsville, Virginia, to ensure we are ready."

LLumar Valor is the latest in the line of LLumar technologies. Valor can repair surface scratches using heat from the sun or a car engine – protecting vehicles and helping them look newer longer. Valor is easy to clean and has up to 25% more stain and environmental resistance, compared to other top brands on the market. Using Eastman Tetrashield™ technology, Valor blends paint protection and ceramic coating benefits into one durable product, providing vehicle owners with the best of both worlds. Valor's smooth appearance and exceptional gloss give vehicles a showroom look with the promise of a 12-year warranty. See global auto influencer Supercar Blondie put LLumar Valor to the test by scratching some of the world's most expensive cars.

LLumar has thousands of authorized dealers in its network across the U.S. These dealers typically comprise small, family-owned-and-operated businesses in local communities. LLumar also is carried by dealers in more than 100 countries worldwide. For more information on where to purchase LLumar Valor and connect with a trusted LLumar dealer, visit LLumar.com.

LLumar Valor will be featured in the Eastman booth (#52051) at the 2021 SEMA Show Nov. 2-5 in Las Vegas. Not going to SEMA? Visit LLumar.com for additional information.

About Eastman Performance Films, LLC

With more than 65 years of experience, Eastman is a leading manufacturer and marketer of high-performance window tint and paint protection film for automotive applications and window film for residential and commercial applications. Eastman is committed to developing a world-class paint protection film offering for our customers, through the LLumar®, SunTek® and V-Kool® brands. The company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, USA and is a subsidiary of Eastman Chemical Company. For more information, visit LLumar.com

About Eastman Chemical Company

Founded in 1920, Eastman is a global specialty materials company that produces a broad range of products found in items people use every day. With the purpose of enhancing the quality of life in a material way, Eastman works with customers to deliver innovative products and solutions while maintaining a commitment to safety and sustainability. The company's innovation-driven growth model takes advantage of world-class technology platforms, deep customer engagement, and differentiated application development to grow its leading positions in attractive end-markets such as transportation, building and construction, and consumables. As a globally inclusive and diverse company, Eastman employs approximately 14,500 people around the world and serves customers in more than 100 countries. The company had 2020 revenues of approximately $8.5 billion and is headquartered in Kingsport, Tennessee, USA.

­­For additional information, contact:

Dan Birkenmeier

314-674-1186

[email protected]

Patrick Barry - BYRNE PR

314-540-3865

[email protected]

SOURCE Eastman Performance Films

Related Links

https://llumar.com/na/en/

