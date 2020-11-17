Pandemic Productivity: Small Town Woman Releases a Movie, Book and Vlog

MARTINSVILLE, Va., Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Writer, producer and career coach Natalie K. Hodge hasn't let grass grow under her feet during the pandemic. The Martinsville, Virginia native has managed to produce a short film, publish a book and launch personal empowerment vlog from her rural Virginia hometown. Stolen Crowns, premieres on-line via Eventbrite on Thanksgiving weekend and shows the complex journey of a domestic violence victim. The must-see film features a local cast and crew was written and produced in 2020.

This is not Hodge's first rodeo filming talent from her small Southwest Virginia town. Last year she wrote and produced Sell, a short film that tells the story of a man who returns home from prison in search for meaningful work. Hodge is excited about continuing to produce film and television projects in the community that was once known for textile and furniture manufacturing. "The pandemic has shown us, we can do anything from anywhere with a little creativity and a lot of heart!"

While Hodge's first love is screenwriting, she has also authored three books, which can be purchased on Amazon. Her latest release, From Unemployed to Unstoppable: A 30-day transformation guide utilizes her background as a career coach and workforce development professional to give readers support in identifying and pursuing their purpose. She felt the book was timely as millions grapple with new employment realities as a result of the pandemic. Although the title directly speaks to those who are currently unemployed, Hodge recommends the book to anyone re-thinking their career vision. Hodge knows this work all too well as she has been intimately involved with helping people in her community access employment related services through her work as a director with workforce industry leader Ross Innovative Employment Solutions.

As she wrapped up revisions on the book, Hodge decided to add one more project to her already full plate by launching a vlog called "Walk the Walk," where she answers questions from followers about how to live their best lives. Hodge calls it inspiration in motion as each segment features her hitting the streets and trails while sharing words of wisdom to audiences across several social media platforms.

Hodge is an eternal optimist who hopes people will discover new gifts, talents and opportunities during this incredibly trying time. "This is an unprecedented moment and we must utilize it to expand in unprecedented ways. My deepest desire is that the work I am doing will inspire people to reach beyond challenging circumstances and tap into their inner greatness. We all have the capacity to revise our life stories and star in incredible new experiences."

Discover more about Natalie K. Hodge's personal journey at www.NatalieHodge.com.

