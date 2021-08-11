Pandemic Security Initiative Expands Scientific Advisory Board by Tapping Tulane Expert

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.and LEBANON, N.H. and NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Celdara Medical, LLC ("Celdara") announced today the addition of Antonito T. Panganiban, PhD, to the Pandemic Security Initiative's Scientific Advisory Board (SAB), a group of outstanding scientists and infectious disease experts who will advise the Pandemic Security Initiative as it seeks to protect the nation from future pandemics . The SAB is an integral part of the Initiative, informing its priorities, approaches, and opportunities for collaboration - all in the pursuit of pandemic preparedness.

Dr. Panganiban is Professor of Microbiology and Immunology at Tulane University School of Medicine and Interim Chair of the Division of Microbiology at the Tulane National Primate Research Center. His research focuses on the replication strategies and pathogenesis of emerging RNA viruses, as well as antiviral strategies against RNA viruses that are human pathogens. His recent work has centered on Sin Nombre hantavirus (SNV), which is a Category A member of the bunyavirus family. Dr. Panganiban is also co-chair of the ZIKV Working Group (ZWG).

"The Pandemic Security Initiative epitomizes efforts needed to address future viral outbreaks that have the potential to cause pandemics," said Panganiban. "This initiative will help facilitate public/private partnerships to solve problems in the development of novel antiviral therapeutics. I'm very pleased to serve on the Scientific Advisory Board and look forward to collaborating on this effort."

"We are very happy to welcome Dr. Panganiban to the Pandemic Security Initiative SAB," said Dr. Jake Reder, cofounder and CEO of Celdara Medical. "As we are now beginning to see more frequent discussion of pandemic preparedness at the national level, this is both important and timely. The combination of his academic leadership, innovative perspective, and entrepreneurial spirit makes him ideally suited to join the PanSec SAB. We all look forward to working with him, and to his contributions, as we prepare our world against future pandemic threats."

Built on Celdara Medical's successful track record of transforming early-stage innovations into promising therapeutics, the Pandemic Security Initiative seeks to bridge the gap between traditional drug development methods and emergent infectious disease by unleashing innovation that is focused on patient and societal benefit. The Initiative taps into an existing pipeline built from relationships with research universities and institutions that span the U.S. and beyond.

About The Pandemic Security Initiative

The Pandemic Security Initiative seeks to protect the nation from future pandemics by developing medical countermeasures that integrate the best of ground-breaking science, entrepreneurial innovation, public-sector investment, and private-sector efficiency. With support from the public and private sectors, including the Department of Health and Human Services, its mission is to identify and develop innovative diagnostics, prophylactics, and therapeutics against pandemic scale threats. Celdara Medical initiated this work in 2014 and formalized it under the Pandemic Security Initiative umbrella in early 2020 to capture learnings from and aid in the response to COVID-19. Celdara Medical's Academic Partner Network includes collaborations with over 60 leading universities, and thousands of pipeline innovations from hundreds of universities and research labs spanning all 50 states and dozens of countries. In cooperation with the Global Virus Network this reach expands to an additional 63 Centers of Excellence in 35 countries. The Pandemic Security Initiative is an entrepreneurial, operating, health-security product developer. For more information on the Pandemic Security Initiative visit www.pansec.org.

About Celdara Medical

Celdara Medical gives hope and health to patients by transforming academic innovations into medicines with the potential to cure the world's most challenging diseases. Celdara is a recognized leader with a rich stable of discoveries, developed in concert with premier research institutions in the US, EU and beyond. The company secures lasting partnerships with inventors and their institutions, and provides the developmental, financial and business acumen to bridge the gap between discovery and clinical impact. With robust funding options, operations in Lebanon, NH, Cambridge, MA, and New York, NY, growing affiliates in Seattle, WA and Indianapolis, IN, a wealth of pipeline opportunities, and partnerships with industry leaders worldwide, Celdara navigates the path from science to medicine, accelerating innovation to improve human health. Further information about Celdara Medical is available at celdaramedical.com.

