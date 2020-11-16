Pandemic Trends to Help Fiber Optic Connectors Market Develop at 8.1% CAGR over Forecast Period of 2019 to 2027, Notes TMR

ALBANY, N.Y., Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Transparency Market Research, New York: Transparency Market Research has now published a new research report that offers a detailed information about the global fiber optic connectors market. The research report tries to offer meaningful and actionable insights about the key segments, prominent growth drivers, restraining factors, geographical outlook, and the current situation of the vendor landscape of the global market.

According to the research report, the global fiber optic connectors market was valued at US$3.5 Bn in 2018. The global market is projected to witness a healthy CAGR of 8.1% over the course of the given forecast period ranging from 2019 to 2027. Given the rate of growth, the global market is expected to reach a valuation worth US$7.2 Bn by the fall of 2027.

Global Fiber Optic Connectors – Overview

The global fiber optic connectors market is primarily segmented in terms of types, applications, and region.

Of the different types of fiber optic connectors, the lucent connecters a the leading contributors to the global market in recent years, followed by standard connectors.

The segment of MX connectors is expected to witness a promising growth in the coming years of the forecast period due to their compact size, lower cost, and superior performance.

In terms of application, the telecom industry segment has held the dominant shares over the years and is projected to continue to do so in the near future.

Global Fiber Optic Connectors – Prominent Driving Factors

One of the biggest driving factor for the market growth has been the booming telecom industry. Fiber optic connectors are a critical component of the telecom net, and thus industry's growth has a positive impact on the development of the global market.

Another important factor for the market development is the fact that there is no alternative to the base product i.e. connector. There may be different versions or types of connectors, but the base product remains the same. Hence, the market is expected to witness fast-paced growth in the coming years of the forecast period.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, the work-from-home and stay-at-home trends picked up pace. People are demanding high-speed internet for both office work as well as leisure time. Internet providers are working to cater to these demands.

Such developments are thus projected to help the overall development of the global fiber optic connectors market in the coming years of the forecast period.

Global Fiber Optic Connectors Market – Restraining Factors

One of the biggest restraining factors for the global fiber optic connectors market is the high cost of these products.

The per unit cost of fiber optic connectors used in the telecom industry often outdoes the advantages offered by these products. This has become a major concern for the market vendors.

Global Fiber Optic Connectors Market – Geographical Outlook

North America is projected to remain the leading regional segment for the global fiber optic connectors market.

is projected to remain the leading regional segment for the global fiber optic connectors market. The growth of the North America is mainly attributed to the increasing penetration of multi-fiber connectors in regional data centers and rapid expansion to 4G and 5G networks.

Global Fiber Optic Connectors Market – Key Players

The competitive landscape of the global fiber optic connectors market is a fragmented one due to the presence of several notable companies. Some of the notable names in the global market are Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., ZTE Corporation, Hitachi Ltd., Corning Cable Systems LLC, Broadcom Limited, and Sterlite Optical Technologies Limited.

