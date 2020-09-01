"Pandemically Single" Hilarious New Comedy Webseries Featuring An All-Star Cast

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In the midst of a pandemic, those looking for love must now navigate life and relationships around the world while trying to stay alive. From award winning producer Re'Shaun Frear and writer, Dee LaSure comes "Pandemically Single" a scripted comedy series. The show will premiere Sunday, September 6, 2020 at 3p.m. & 7p.m. PST, during Labor Day weekend on LaSure TV on Youtube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFXUEZR8_K2miNWSKGxUCCQ.

The series boasts an exciting cast including Loretta Devine, Kym Whitley, Angie Stone, CeCe Peniston, Denise Dowse, Wendell James, and more. Singles will follow mandatory social distancing guidelines while trying to connect with love interests over social media. Singles will work to balance old school dating ideals with dating in today's social media driven era. The series will bring some much-needed entertainment to viewers during one the most challenging times in America's history.

About Re'Shaun Frear

He's an award-winning Film/TV producer with more than a decade of experience. His film credits include the critically acclaimed and NAACP nominated film "Dirty Laundry" starring Loretta Devine and Rockmond Dunbar. "Black Poker Stars" starring Katt Williams and Anthony Anderson, and "Pastor Brown," starring Salli Richardson and actor/director Rockmond Dunbar on Lifetime with more than 2.2 million viewers.

About Dee LaSure

Dee LaSure is an award-winning playwright best known for her SOLD OUT stage plays "Color Blind", "It's Not About You", and "A Cross To Bear". With more than 20 years of experience as a writer, LaSure worked for Jupiter Entertainment on the hit show "Justice By Any Means". She was Associate Producer on the first season of "ATL Homicide" and has made appearances on various Jupiter crime reality shows including; Snapped, Fatal Attraction, and For My Man. She's the author of "Men On Women: Perspectives on Life, Love, and Relationships".

